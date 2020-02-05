As bad weather invaded the Wiregrass Wednesday afternoon and expected to last through Thursday and forced school cancellations, several high school basketball area tournament games involving Wiregrass teams were moved.
Two games scheduled for Wednesday night were moved to Thursday. The Enterprise-Jeff Davis Class 7A, Area 3 tournament game scheduled for Wednesday in Montgomery was moved to Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., while the Class 5A, Area 3 game of Greenville at Charles Henderson in Troy was moved from Wednesday to Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
With school out for the day, several games from Thursday night were bumped to Friday, including the Class 4A, Area 3 girls and boys area tournament games featuring Ashford and Dale County in Headland. The Class 2A, Area 5 girls championship in Skipperville between G.W. Long and Abbeville was also bumped from Thursday to Friday as were the Class 2A, Area 3 boys and girls tournament finals in Hartford pitting Geneva County teams against Cottonwood (girls) and Daleville (boys).
The Houston Academy at Providence Christian girls game in Class 3A, Area 4 is still on for Thursday, but the time was bumped back from 6 to 7 p.m.
