If the high school baseball and softball seasons are indeed over for the year, three Wiregrass teams will finish it ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
The rankings, released today by the ASWA, were compiled after play was suspended this past week by both the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Alabama Independent Schools Association because of the COVID-19 virus.
Both the AHSAA and AISA suspended play until April 6, but there is no indication if play would resume then or not. Both organizations indicated they would re-evaluate the situation around the cut-off date.
In the latest rankings, 14 Wiregrass baseball and softball teams are ranked – three at No. 1.
The Dothan Wolves girls softball team is at the top in Class 6A, while the G.W. Long three-time defending state champion baseball team is No. 1 in Class 2A and defending AISA Class AAA champs Pike Liberal Arts are tops in the AISA baseball poll.
Dothan is 16-3 with its losses to 7A’s top team Spain Park (21-0), 7A’s No. 2 team Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1) and 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City (15-3).
G.W. Long is 9-5 with four of the losses coming to Class 6A or 7A programs (Auburn, Russell County, Spanish Fort and Dothan) and one to Class 3A No. 3 ranked Wicksburg.
Pike Liberal Arts is 14-1 with the lone loss coming to No. 4 Lakeside. The Patriots have split two games with the Chiefs.
Seven other Dothan Eagle coverage teams in addition to Dothan are ranked in softball, including three in Class 3A. Slocomb (10-2) is No. 3, Houston Academy (18-5) is No. 7 and Opp (13-8) is No. 8 in the 3A poll.
The other ranked teams are No. 7 Rehobeth (8-5) in Class 5A, two-time defending state champion G.W. Long (1-1) at No. 3 and Ariton (12-5) at No. 5 in Class 2A plus Kinston (6-4) at No. 8 in Class 1A.
Four other softball teams were in the others nominated category – Ashford (9-6-1) in Class 4A, Wicksburg (8-9-1) in Class 3A and Northside Methodist (9-3) and Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1) in AISA.
In baseball, four other teams in addition to G.W. Long and Pike Liberal Arts are ranked. Those teams are Headland (10-2) at No. 10 in Class 4A, Wicksburg (11-1) at No. 3 in Class 3A, Ariton (12-5) at No. 6 in Class 2A and Lakeside (8-1) at No. 4 in AISA.
Three teams are in the others nominated category – Enterprise (9-6) in Class 7A, Opp (8-7) in Class 3A and Cottonwood (6-2) in Class 2A.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park (21-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1)
3. Fairhope (9-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (15-3)
5. Austin (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Sparkman (13-5)
9. Thompson (14-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (11-4)
Others nominated: Baker (17-6), James Clemens (12-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Dothan (16-3)
2. Buckhorn (11-2)
3. Hazel Green (13-2)
4. Spanish Fort (9-1-1)
5. Hartselle (12-1-1)
6. Baldwin County (6-7)
7. Saraland (14-10)
8. Gardendale (9-6)
9. Helena (8-5)
10. Stanhope Elmore (6-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-3-1), Chelsea (7-5-1), Daphne (8-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-7), Muscle Shoals (12-2-1), Pinson Valley (9-8), Wetumpka (13-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Tallassee (15-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Moody (7-2-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-5)
5. Springville (7-2)
6. Alexandria (6-1)
7. Rehobeth (8-5)
8. Satsuma (16-3)
9. East Limestone (11-3)
10. Douglas (14-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-6), Beauregard (10-6), Brewer (6-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (11-3), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (8-1), Madison County (12-4-1), Shelby County (1-0).
CLASS 4A
1. Elmore County (16-3)
2. Danville (12-3)
3. Wilson (7-2)
4. White Plains (10-5)
5. North Jackson (6-4-1)
6. Montgomery Catholic (16-2)
7. Cleburne County (13-4)
8. LAMP (12-4)
9. Lincoln (15-11)
10. Curry (9-3-1)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (6-8), American Christian (7-3), Andalusia (16-4-1), Ashford (9-6-1), Madison Academy (3-2), Northside (4-7), Priceville (8-5-1), Rogers (5-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-0)
2. Pisgah (5-6)
3. Slocomb (10-2)
4. Oakman (9-2)
5. Prattville Christian (8-11)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-4-1)
7. Houston Academy (18-5)
8. Opp (13-8)
9. Sylvania (4-4-1)
10. St. James (6-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (6-0), Glencoe (3-0), Gordo (10-4), Piedmont (9-2), Wicksburg (8-9-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Hatton (10-3)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. G.W. Long (1-1)
4. Leroy (23-6)
5. Ariton (13-5-1)
6. Sand Rock (9-2)
7. Red Bay (4-4-1)
8. Fyffe (3-2)
9. Winston County (8-4)
10. Ider (3-4-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-6-1), Luverne (5-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-1-1)
2. Brantley (12-3)
3. Falkville (12-2)
4. Spring Garden (2-2)
5. Skyline (4-4)
6. Belgreen (10-3)
7. Appalachian (7-3)
8. Kinston (6-4)
9. Millry (13-9)
10. Marion County (7-6)
Others nominated: Berry (5-7), Lynn (7-4).
AISA
1. Macon East (23-1)
2. Edgewood (11-5-1)
3. Clarke Prep (12-1)
4. Pickens Academy (8-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-6)
6. Southern Academy (8-4)
7. Patrician Academy (11-4-1)
8. Glenwood (NA)
9. Hooper Academy (15-5)
10. Monroe Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Christian (6-8), Northside Methodist (9-3), Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (16-2)
2. Hoover (12-4)
3. Sparkman (10-3)
4. Spain Park (12-4)
5. Prattville (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-7)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (12-7)
8. Baker (12-3)
9. Florence (10-6)
10. Oak Mountain (9-4)
Others nominated: Austin (9-8), Central-Phenix City (10-6), Enterprise (9-6), Gadsden City (10-4), James Clemens (12-8), Mary G. Montgomery (8-3), McGill-Toolen (6-8), Thompson (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea (11-3)
2. Russell County (15-5)
3. Cullman (9-6)
4. Athens (13-5)
5. Hueytown (9-3)
6. Faith Academy (10-5)
7. Hartselle (10-7)
8. Saraland (12-5)
9. Robertsdale (12-5)
10. Gulf Shores (13-6)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (11-7), Calera (8-5), Daphne (9-6), Muscle Shoals (9-4), Wetumpka (10-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (14-2)
2. Corner (14-1)
3. St. Paul’s (12-2)
4. UMS-Wright (11-5)
5. Jasper (11-5)
6. Briarwood (7-5)
7. Russellville (10-6)
8. Madison Academy (10-5)
9. Chilton County (7-5)
10. Alexandria (11-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (9-4), Scottsboro (9-8), Tallassee (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. American Christian (12-1)
2. Trinity (13-2-1)
3. Andalusia (10-3)
4. Wilson (10-2)
5. West Morgan (7-1)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Limestone (10-4)
8. Montevallo (10-1)
9. Oneonta (7-2)
10. Headland (9-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (9-6), Deshler (7-7), Elmore County (11-5), Hokes Bluff (6-4), Holtville (7-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (15-0)
2. Phil Campbell (12-2)
3. Wicksburg (11-1)
4. T.R. Miller (9-0)
5. Gordo (8-1)
6. Hale County (8-4)
7. Lauderdale County (6-4)
8. Winfield (11-6)
9. Prattville Christian (8-2)
10. Dadeville (7-4)
Others nominated: Opp (8-7), Randolph County (5-4), St. James (7-6).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
3. Thorsby (9-3)
4. Fyffe (8-2)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-5)
6. Ariton (12-5)
7. Leroy (12-7)
8. West End (7-4)
9. Highland Home (7-3)
10. J.U. Blacksher (7-3)
Others nominated: Cottage Hill (9-5), Cottonwood (6-2), Luverne (4-8), Sumiton Christian (8-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-2)
2. Shoals Christian (8-3)
3. Millry (9-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (6-7)
6. St. Luke’s (10-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-4)
8. Lindsay Lane (15-1)
9. Appalachian (12-3)
10. Hackleburg (9-4)
Others nominated: Falkville (6-4), Lynn (6-4), Maplesville (5-3), Ragland (8-3), Red Level (8-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal (14-1)
2. Bessemer Academy (18-3)
3. Glenwood (12-3)
4. Lakeside (8-1)
5. Clarke Prep (9-4)
6. Edgewood (6-4)
7. Escambia Academy (15-6)
8. Macon-East (9-8)
9. Hooper (11-7)
10. Morgan (5-4)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (7-9), Lowndes Academy (8-6), Monroe Academy (8-5), Wilcox Academy (8-5).
