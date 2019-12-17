Three members of the Enterprise volleyball team made this year’s recruiting trail a bit easier for Coastal South Community College coach Dr. Ritchie Dulaney.
The three --- Tatiana Bonilla, Morgan Harrelson and Ali Wiggins --- signed letter of intents to play the next two years with the Bay Minette program during a ceremony Monday afternoon at the Enterprise High guidance office.
Bonilla played the defensive libero position at EHS, while Harrelson and Wiggins both played setter and outside hitter.
The three athletes and close friends were excited to be going to the same program.
“It feels amazing to have us going to the same college with all of us being friends,” Bonilla said, who described the other two as “two of my closest friends.”
“It is incredible experience that I get to go with two special teammates that I have played with since the seventh grade,” Harrelson said. “It is going to be fun with them.”
“I know I am going to have two great friends there with me, probably roommates,” Wiggins added. “I have been playing with Morgan since we were in seventh grade and to continue playing with her for two more years is so much fun. Tatiana and I have grown so much closer too. I know it will be a lot of fun (to play together).”
The three were an integral part of Enterprise’s program the last several years, helping the Wildcats to a 72-15 record the last two years with two state tournament appearances.
Wiggins is a three-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree. Bonilla earned a Super 12 honor this year, while Harrelson was an honorable mention Super 12 player.
“Work ethic was big,” Dulaney said of recruiting the three players. “Their experience is big to me and they have been playing at the high level (AHSAA Class 7A) for a long time. Those three components are big when it comes to recruiting.”
Enterprise head coach Janie Wiggins, who is also Ali Wiggins’ mom, said it wasn’t a shock to see the three talented players sign to play college.
“I have been watching them play for a long time and I always felt like they had the potential, so it is rewarding to see them get the recognition they deserve for the work they put in,” Wiggins said. “They are competitive and they have got a lot of grit.”
Having played together for so long, the three players already have a bond that could benefit the players and Coastal.
“You don’t see that a lot at the next level -- you usually have 12 kids from 12 different schools,” Janie Wiggins, Enterprise’s coach said. “You can build chemistry, but it is a process. To start out with three that already know what the other is thinking or where they like their sets and so many things they already know about each other already will help that program.”
The experience of signing three players from the same school isn’t new to Dulaney, who said she signed three from Grissom High School in Huntsville three years ago.
“It adds team cohesion off the start,” Dulaney said. “I will probably bring in three other freshmen, so them already having a bond will help bring more of bond, especially since they are good kids with a strong work ethic. When you bring in kids like that, other people are willing to follow.”
For Ali Wiggins, she joins a sister in the college volleyball ranks. Her older sister, Alex, is a member of the Alabama State volleyball team that recently played in the NCAA Tournament.
“I know it means a lot to my family that we continue to play volleyball and I know it means a lot to my mom because she pushes us to keep going,” Ali Wiggins said. “I know it means a lot to my sister. Hopefully, my little sister (Abigail) can do the same thing as what we did.”
This past season Wiggins, who called Monday’s signing as “great,” but a relief, earned 396 kills (8.4 per match), 43 aces (0.9), 425 assists (9.0) and 42 blocks (0.9). She especially enjoys setting.
“I really like running the offense, running a 5-1 is a lot of fun because you get to be involved in every aspect, back row, setting, blocking and serving,” Wiggins said. “You get to do it all. I like running the offense for the hitters. Getting kills is awesome, but setting someone up for a kill feels just as good.”
Dulaney calls the 5-foot-7 Wiggins “tenacious.”
“She is tenacious,” Dulaney said. “She gets after it. She is very determined. I would say she is undersized somewhat as a hitter, but what she brings even though she is undersized is craftiness and an overall finesse of the game.
“Even though she is undersize because she understands the game she knows where to place the ball. So what she lacks in stature she brings twofold in understanding of the game.”
Janie Wiggins said her daughter is a versatile player who will do what needs to be done to help the team.
“Ali is a utility player. She can go in and run a 5-1 set or she can run a 6-2 or she can hit,” Wiggins said. “Being a coach’s kid, she knows she will play where they need her. She will be willing to do whatever it is they need to help them.”
Bonilla was one of the top libero players in the Wiregrass this year, digging up 433 opponent hits (9.3 per match), while also earning 119 assists (2.5) and 55 aces (1.2).
“Representing the libero jersey is a big honor, especially to the Enterprise Wildcats,” Bonilla said. “To be able to do that for Coastal next year, I am excited.
“It feels amazing (to sign),” Bonilla said. “I have been working hard to do this and I am glad it paid off.”
Dulaney said she liked the aggressive style of defense from Bonilla.
“Tatiana is someone that goes after every ball,” Dulaney said. “You need someone with that mindset that they will make it happen and she is that kind of player.”
Enterprise coach Wiggins said Bonilla finished her Enterprise career on a high note.
“She is such a solid defensive player,” Wiggins said. “Even throughout the year, she has grown in her confidence and taken over on the court.”
Harrelson, because of her soccer success, was a late surprise to sign with volleyball.
“It was kind of a shocker to me too, but the school seemed like the right fit,” Harrelson said. “The school seems nice and I get to go with two teammates.”
When visiting Coastal, Harrelson felt a connection to the program.
“I like how all their other sports support every other sport,” Harrelson said. “Whenever I went to go watch a game, the baseball and basketball teams came to watch them and were supportive at their games.”
Dulaney said the Coastal coaching staff saw Harrelson early, but backed off thinking Harrelson would go with soccer, but decided to “amp up” recruiting.
“We asked here, ‘Why don’t you come? The other two are coming and you could really add to it. We really need another setter,’” Dulaney recalled. “She decided to leave soccer behind and pick up volleyball. We were excited to have her.”
The 5-foot-9 Harrelson finished this past season with 208 kills (4.7 per match), 432 assists (9.8), 78 aces (1.8), 339 digs (7.7) and 25 blocks.
“Morgan is big for being a setter, which is a definite plus because having a big setter on the front row is definitely very valuable,” Dulaney said.
“Morgan can do anything,” Janie Wiggins added. “She can set, she can hit. Her defense really came along this year. She also can block. It depends on what they need from her, she can do it.”
