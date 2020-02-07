Enterprise wrestlers Cody Kirk, Zach McFarland and Colby Clark remaiined undefeated after the opening night of the Class 7A South Super Section in Montgomery.
The tournament continues today as wrestlers try to finish in the top four to advance to next week’s state tournament in Huntsville.
Kirk, wrestling in the 106-weight class, received a first-round bye and took a 7-6 decision over Fairhope’s Till Rogers in the second round.
McFarland, competing at 113 pounds, received a first-round bye and earned a 15-0 tech fall decision over Baker’s Brantley Odom.
Clark, wrestling in the 195-weight division, received a first-round bye then pinned Baker’s Benjamin Bazzell in the first period.
The other eight Enterprise wrestlers were eliminated, though Dakotah Barber (285 pounds) won his opening match on a pin before two straight losses. The other wrestlers were Brenden Clark (126), Terrance Brown (132), Loriah Castro (138), Xavier Torres (152), Nathan Schmidt (160), Lucas Hale (170) and Carson Phillips (220).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.