Two local girls cross country and one boys runner along with a Wiregrass coach will be part of the AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races in July in Montgomery.
Providence Christian’s Grace Crim and Enterprise’s Natalie Warner and Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith are the local runners chosen for the event. All three are on the South squad. Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter has been selected the South boys coach.
Ten members of the South teams will run against 10 members of the North teams. All members are rising seniors. The races are part of the AHSAA All-Star Week in Montgomery.
The North-South cross country races will be held at the Auburn University-Montgomery cross country course on Wednesday morning, July 15
