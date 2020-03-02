Three Wiregrass area volleyball standouts are among players who have been chosen to compete in the 22nd Annual North-South All-Star Volleyball Game this summer in Montgomery.
The local stars are Enterprise middle hitter Mya Carter, Geneva County middle blocker/outside hitter Karoline Striplin and Providence Christian outside hitter Anna Riley.
The three are on the South roster, coached by St. Luke’s Meredith Donald, Elmore County’s Kim Moncrief and Carver of Montgomery’s Virginia Franklin (administrative).
The 15 players on both the North and South teams are all current juniors who will be seniors next year.
The North-South volleyball match is Thursday, July 20 at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl at 4 p.m.
