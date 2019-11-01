It is impossible to not think about the kickoff return game when Troy plays Coastal Carolina.
Well, it’s probably impossible for Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell.
Three times in the past two seasons, the Trojans have returned kickoffs for touchdowns. Sure, return specialist Marcus Jones is no longer with Troy, but Reggie Todd and Kaylon Geiger have both had huge kickoff returns this season. That unit could be a weapon for the Trojans when they visit Coastal today in Conway, S.C.
Troy took back its opening kickoff in the previous two meetings to set an early tone against the Chants. Those were the only two meetings in this series, and Troy won both contests – 42-17 in 2017 at Coastal and last season 45-21 in Troy.
“We have had a lot of success the last couple of years,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “Sunday during our meeting one of the other coaches was telling me about it. Hopefully, we can continue that. It’d be nice.”
If Coastal Carolina kicks to the Trojans, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
“That is one thing we pride ourselves on, trying to be really good in our return game,” Lindsey said. “Reggie, we have hit or missed putting him back there because he has been a little banged up. Geiger is the same way. We try to rotate them and keep them as fresh as we can. I have confidence in either one of those guys.”
Todd, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior college transfer from Blount High and Hinds Community College, has fought through nagging injuries this season but has made plays. He returned a kickoff 79 yards to the 21-yard line last week in the fourth quarter against Georgia State. Earlier this season he took a short kick back 69 yards for a touchdown against Southern Miss.
“The thing that is impressive about Reggie is that he is a tough guy that doesn’t miss practice and he hasn’t been healthy since Akron,” the coach said. “He has continued to fight and play and I think sometimes you can see it, like the other night when he broke the kickoff return. Typically, I think he would have outrun the guy. He is fighting, doing anything to win and that’s exciting.”
Todd has returned nine kickoffs for 295 yards, a 32.8-yard average that ranks third in the country. He’s hardly the prototypical return man with his 6-5 frame.
“He’s a tall guy so you don’t jump out and say he will be a great kick returner,” Lindsey allowed, “but he has really good long speed and he builds up to his speed. He is not scared. He has confidence and I think those two teams make him successful because he has confidence.
“He’ll catch the ball and he likes to do it. Geiger is the same way. He is equally as good. Sometimes you want to limit their exposure in kick returns, because everyone is on a dead run. Sometimes you have to weigh that. If they’re gassed because we have snapped the ball a bunch of times, sometimes we’ll let someone else do it.”
Jabir Daughtry-Frye has returned three kicks, but with the backup running back’s injury history this season he would be a doubtful candidate. Last week Timmie Gibson brought back two kickoffs, although he muffed one and Troy started a drive deep in its territory.
“I know TJ (Gibson) dropped one the other night, but that’s the only time I have seen him drop one in practice,” Lindsey said. “He is a guy that has played for us some because of our injury situation. I have confidence he can do the job, as well. He can really run.”
The season hasn’t met either team’s expectations to this point. It’s a meeting of the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the East Division standings. Troy is 3-4 overall, 1-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina is 3-4, 0-3 in league play.
Troy and the rest of the East got a break Thursday night when Georgia Southern upset No. 20 Appalachian State – so everyone in the East has at least one loss.
The Trojans took their second Sun Belt loss last week in Atlanta against Georgia State.
“We didn’t play like we normally do up front,” Lindsey said. “That’s been the bright spot of our defense the whole year. I don’t have a great answer for you exactly right now but I know we got our butts whooped at the point of contact several times and at times we didn’t make a tackle when we had opportunities.”
Coastal Carolina uses a shotgun spread option offense.
“We’ll need to make sure we’re very sound on defense. They do a really good job of mixing up the formations and getting you out of position,” Lindsey said. “Their quarterback, Bryce Carpenter, is doing a nice job this year of executing their plan and they have a great running back (CJ Marable) as well, so it’s another challenge for us. We need to match their physical style and tackle them in space.”
The Chanticleers recently played Georgia Southern.
“On defense, you see them mix up their looks and play extremely hard,” the coach said. “They flew to the ball and did a great job. They’re big and athletic up front and present a lot of different looks. Their corners are really aggressive and do a good job of forcing the issue.
“Whenever you go on the road you need to earn a victory, so hopefully we’ll respond better than we did last week. I’m really proud of the effort we continue to give in the game and in practice. We just need to play better in the games.”
Receiver Khalil McClain, who caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown last week, couldn’t hide his frustration when he talked with reporters this week.
“I’m looking for a win. Definitely, we have to get back right,” McClain said. “I’m tired of losing. I hate losing. I hate losing more than anything.
“A win right here would definitely help the team, for sure. We need a win. We have to be serious.”
