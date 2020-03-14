Led by two dominating post players on state finalist teams, 13 Wiregrass boys basketball players earned all-state accolades from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
In addition, one Wiregrass coach received state coach of the year honors from the ASWA.
The ASWA released its boys all-state team for AHSAA Class 1A-7A and the AISA today. The girls team was announced Saturday.
Locally, the boys team was led by Pike County 6-foot-8 senior center Andres Burney and Barbour County 6-foot-6 senior center Ralpheal Williams. The two were named first-team all-state in Class 3A and Class 2A, respectively.
They were the lone Wiregrass players to be chosen first team.
Pike County’s Burney averaged 25.9 points, 16.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 7.0 blocks a game in helping the Bulldogs to a 24-6 record and to the Class 3A state title. Included was a state championship game performance of 21 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks.
Barbour County’s Williams averaged 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 4.6 blocks and 1.0 steals a game, helping the Jaguars to a 25-12 record and to Class 2A state runner-up honors. He earned 38 points and 26 rebounds in two state tournament games.
Burney received an all-state honor for the third straight year after being chosen honorable mention in 2018 and first team last year. The honor is the first for Williams.
Also receiving a top award was Lakeside boys coach Tom Clements. In his last year with the program, Clements guided the Chiefs to a 17-6 record and the AISA Class AA state title.
Five Wiregrass players earned second-team all-state – Eufaula’s Eiszeric Thomas in Class 6A, Headland’s Patrick Burke in Class 4A, Barbour County’s Willie Screws in Class 2A and Lakeside’s Davantae Bowick and Northside Methodist Academy’s Jack Anderson in AISA.
It was the first all-state honor for all except Bowick, who was a first-team honoree last year.
Eufaula’s Thomas, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks a game in leading the Tigers to a 27-6 record and the Class 6A state semifinals.
Headland’s Burke, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, averaged 23.9 points a game, second best in the Wiregrass, as well as 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. He was one of the area’s top free-throw shooters, hitting 77.1 percent. He helped Headland to a 16-9 record and the sub-regional round.
Barbour County’s Screws, a 6-foot-4 guard forward, averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks a game in helping the Jaguars to a 25-12 record and Class 2A state runner-up honors.
Lakeside’s Bowick, a 6-foot senior forward, averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals a game. He was also among the Wiregrass’ best in free throws, hitting 76.5 percent. He helped the Chiefs to a 17-6 record and to the AISA Class AA state title.
Northside Methodist’s Anderson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, averaged 19.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists a game for the Knights.
Three area players earned third team – Slocomb’s Braydon Whitaker, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson and Abbeville Christian’s Jackson Blalock.
It is the second all-state basketball honor for Whitaker (second team last year) and Blalock (third team) and the first for Henderson.
Slocomb’s Whitaker, 5-foot-11 senior guard, averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals a game. He was also among the area’s best in free throw shooting, hitting 76.6 percent. He helped Slocomb to a 17-9 record and to the sub-regional round.
Geneva County’s Henderson, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals a game, helping the Bulldogs to a 26-5 record and the Southeast Regional Tournament finals.
Abbeville Christian’s Blalock, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals a game in helping the Generals’ strong second-half run to the state semifinals.
Three Wiregrass players were selected honorable mention all-state – Dothan’s Jabre Barber in Class 6A, Daleville’s Tomar Hobdy in Class 2A and Pike Liberal Arts’ Javon Christian in AISA.
Dothan’s Barber, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, averaged 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game, helping the Wolves finish with a 14-7 record and advance to the sub-regional. It was the second straight year Barber received honorable mention all-state.
Daleville’s Hobdy, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, averaged 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals a game, helping the Warhawks to a 16-11 record and to the regional tournament.
Pike Liberal Arts’ Christian, a 6-foot junior guard, averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists a game, helping the Patriots finish 16-11 and as AISA Class AAA state runner-up.
CLASS 7A BOYS
First-team All-State
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, So., F, 6-6
Colby Jones, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 6-5
Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Jr., G, 6-5
Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-2
Jalen Myers, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 6-7
Second-team All-State
Dee Beckwith, Florence, Sr., F-G, 6-4
D.J. Fairley, Hoover, Jr., G, 6-1
Luke Guyette, Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-1
Zane Nelson, Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 6-3
Tim Williams, Mary Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5
Third-team All-State
Holt Bashinsky, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 6-5
Christian Bedgood, Baker, Jr., G, 5-8
Cam Crawford, Spain Park, Jr., G-F, 6-4
Rongie Gordon, Jeff Davis, Sr., F, 6-8
Kelton Petty, Austin, Jr., G, 6-1
Honorable mention
Demarshia Davis, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-8
Tyrese Elliott, Sparkman, So., G, 6-2
Hunter Ivy, Fairhope, So., G, 6-2
Cole LaRue, McGill-Toolen, Sr., C, 6-9
Coach of the year
Solomon Johnson, Fairhope
CLASS 6A BOYS
First-team All-State
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals, Sr., F, 6-5
Aaron Powe, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 6-0
Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Jr., G, 6-2
Tony Toney, Mae Jemison, Sr., G, 6-2
Kam Woods, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-1
Second-team All-State
Trinity Bell, Albertville, Jr., F-C, 6-7
Taye Fields, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-4
Zondrick Garrett, Oxford, Sr., F, 6-7
Isaiah Sims, Shades Valley, Sr., G, 6-4
Eiszeric Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Antwan Burnett, Sidney Lanier, Sr., F, 6-5
Demetrice Hardin, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-11
Jamal Mott, Huffman, Sr. G, 6-0
RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F-C, 6-8
Thaddeus Williams, Bessemer City, Sr., G, 5-10
Honorable mention
Jabre Barber, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10
Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-6
DeiMarkus Sewel, Baldwin Co., Sr., F-C, 6-7
Sam Youngblood, McAdory, Sr., G, 6-3
Coach of the year
Faron Key, Hartselle
CLASS 5A BOYS
First-team All-State
Xavier Griffith, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-5
KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, Jr., F, 6-10
Reginald Perry, Fairfield, Sr., C, 6-7
Kelvon Townsend, Woodlawn, Jr., F, 6-4
Landan Williams, Alexandria, Jr., C, 6-7
Second-team All-State
Zamari Brown, Marbury, Sr., G, 6-1
Jordan Chatman, Center Point, Sr., F, 6-4
Shannon Grant, Sylacauga, Sr., C, 6-10
Austin Harvell, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-6
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove, Jr., F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Jadakiss Anderson, Greenville, Sr., G, 6-4
Isaiah Davis, Fairfield, Sr., G, 6-3
Jamicah Humphery, Tallassee, Jr., G, 5-10
Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, Jr., F, 6-7
Jay Sinclair, Beauregard, Jr., G, 6-2
Honorable mention
Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy, Sr., G, 5-10
Vincent Reeves Jr., Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-4
Malik Strickland, Lawrence Co., Sr., G, 6-2
Coach of the year
Maurice Ford, Fairfield
CLASS 4A BOYS
First-team All-State
Jordan Bell, Williamson, Jr., F, 6-4
Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright, Sr., G, 5-11
Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., G-F, 6-6
Antonio Kite, Anniston, So., G, 6-2
Kobe Simmons, Talladega, So., G, 6-4
Second-team All-State
Brody Baker, White Plains, Sr., F, 6-4
Patrick Burke, Headland, So., G, 6-1
Quandre Burroughs, Clarke Co., Jr, G, 5-9
Cole Maddox, Good Hope, Sr., G, 6-3
Kedrick Turnipseed, Sumter Central, Sr., G, 6-2
Third-team All-State
Martez Jones Jr., BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., F, 6-5
Donavon McCain, Jacksonville, Sr., F, 6-4
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, So., G, 6-3
Knute Wood, Brooks, So., G, 6-3
Robert Woodyard, Williamson, So., F, 6-2
Honorable mention
River Helms, West Limestone, Jr., F, 6-4
Elijah McClain, Andalusia, Sr., G, 5-11
K.J. Melson, Danville, Jr., G, 5-11
Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., So., G, 6-7
Coach of the year
Shumbe Hunter, Williamson
CLASS 3A BOYS
First-team All-State
Andres Burney, Pike Co., Sr., C, 6-8
Kyler Chaney, Holly Pond, Sr., F, 6-2
Cole Millican, Plainview, So., G, 6-1
Alex Odam, Piedmont, Fr., G, 6-2
Connor Smith, Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 6-1
Second-team All-State
Caleb Lewis, New Hope, Sr., G, 5-11
Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., So., G, 5-11
Silas Thompson, Piedmont, Sr., F, 6-3
Kane West, Lexington, Sr., C, 6-4
Braxton Williams, Thomasville, Sr., F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Skylar Hice, Oakman, Sr., G, 5-10
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, Jr., F, 6-3
Harrison Wallace, Pike Road, Jr., G, 6-2
Tristan Willingham, Plainview, Sr., G, 5-10
Braydon Whitaker, Slocomb, Sr., G, 5-11
Honorable mention
Oliver Bear, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-10
Graham Bradford, Winfield, Jr., F, 5-11
Jacob Comer, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-9
Coach of the year
Stephen Chandler, Hanceville
CLASS 2A BOYS
First-team All-State
Tae Burton, LaFayette, Sr., G, 6-2
J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Jr., G, 6-3
Noel Jones, Central-Coosa, Sr., F, 6-2
Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Jr, G, 6-4
Ralpheal Williams, Barbour Co., Sr., F, 6-6
Second-team All-State
Parker Godwin, Fyffe, Jr., G, 6-2
Ryshod Keith, Vincent, Sr., G, 6-3
JJ Jones, Tanner, Sr., F, 6-4
Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Jr., G-F, 6-2
Willie Screws, Barbour Co., Sr., G-F, 6-4
Third-team All-State
Malik Atkins, Tanner, Sr., F, 6-1
Corey Boston, LaFayette, Sr., G, 5-11
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., So., G, 6-2
Isaac Jones, Collinsville, Sr., G, 6-2
Braden Ray, Red Bay, Jr., F, 6-5
Honorable mention
Cade Ballenger, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-0
Devin Doss, Sheffield, So., F, 6-3
Tomar Hobdy, Daleville, So., G, 5-10
Coach of the year
Ervin Starr, Calhoun
CLASS 1A BOYS
First-team All-State
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane, Sr., G, 6-1
Martavius Payton, Georgiana, Sr., F, 6-6
Jawan Petty, Pickens Co., Sr., F, 6-3
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 6-3
Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian, Sr., C, 6-7
Second-team All-State
Rashaad Coleman, Florala, Jr., G, 5-10
Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, Jr., G, 5-10
Arayvion Jones, Keith, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Jr., F, 6-0
DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, Jr., F, 6-8
Third-team All-State
Zameron Boozer, Lanett, Sr., F, 6-8
Billy Burnett, Brantley, Sr., G-F, 6-2
Titus Griffin, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 6-1
Trey Lewis, Millry, Sr., G, 6-1
Jakavian Mayhand, Francis Marion, Sr., G-F, 6-3
Honorable mention
Jackson Abbott, Maplesville, Jr., G-F, 6-4
Javion Belle, Pickens Co., So., G, 6-1
Will Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-11
Ryley Kirk, Spring Garden, Jr., G, 5-9
Coach of the year
Tommy Miller, Jacksonville Christian
AISA BOYS
First-team All-State
Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian, Jr., G, 6-0
Phil McDuff, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., F, 6-1
Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy, Sr., F, 6-5
Tiquale Taylor, Escambia Academy, Sr., G, 6-3
Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 6-5
Second-team All-State
Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Jr., G, 6-4
Jack Anderson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G, 6-3
Davantae Bowick, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0
Landis Boyd, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-3
Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 6-3
Third-team All-State
Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 6-3
Jakolvian Johnson, Evangel Christian, Sr., C, 6-6
Jeremy Lee, Morgan Academy, Sr., G, 5-11
Will Norris, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-10
Francis Okeyia, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-5
Honorable mention
Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-0
Holden Hollingshead, Hooper, Sr., G, 6-0
Robert Stewart, Edgewood, Sr., G, 6-0
David Werking Jr., Evangel Christian, Sr., G, 6-1
Coach of the year
Tom Clements, Lakeside
