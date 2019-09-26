The 7th Annual Carroll Classic hits the Eagle gym floor Saturday with eight teams battling for the top spot, including three ranked teams and a visitor from Mobile.
Class 2A teams G.W. Long (No. 2) and Ariton (No. 9) and 3A Opp (No. 7) are the ranked teams, while the team traveling from Mobile is Cottage Hill, a potential Class 3A South Regional Tournament postseason team.
Other teams competing at the tournament are host Carroll, New Brockton, Dothan and Rehobeth.
The tournament, which starts at 8:30 a.m., is divided into two four-team pools. Ariton, Carroll, Cottage Hill and New Brockton are in Pool A while Dothan, G.W. Long, Opp and Rehobeth are in Pool B.
After pool play, the Pool A No. 1 team faces Pool B No. 2 in one semifinal, while Pool B No. 1 meets Pool A No. 2 in the other semifinal. The two winners meet in the tournament championship, which is expected to start around 3:30-4 p.m.
Providence faces loaded field: Providence Christian travels to Hoover for the Over the Mountain Tournament this Friday and Saturday and the Eagles drew a tough pool bracket.
The 4A No. 2 ranked Eagles (26-3) have Class 7A No. 4 Bob Jones (18-9), Class 7A No. 7 Thompson (23-6) and Georgia Class 7A No. 3 Etowah (26-7) as their pool assignments. Bob Jones was Alabama 7A state runner-up last year.
Providence plays Etowah Friday at 5 p.m. and battles Thompson and Bob Jones at 9 a.m. and 10 Saturday morning.
Other teams at the 12-team tournament in the other two pools include Class 5A No. 1 Jasper, Class 4A No. 1 Bayside Academy, Class 7A No. 2 Mountain Brook and Class 7A, No. 3 Hoover. Vestavia Hills, Helena, Baker and Athens are the other teams in the field.
After pool play, the top two teams in each pool play in the Gold Bracket, while the bottom two teams from the pools play in the Silver Bracket.
Other tournaments : Two other Dothan Eagle coverage teams are in tournament action this weekend – Geneva and Eufaula.
Geneva competes at the 6th Annual Straughn High School Volleyball Tournament, while Eufaula plays at Central of Phenix City’s Mary Jane Riley Tournament
The Straughn tourney features two four-team pools with Geneva in Pool 2 with Class 1A No. 7 Pleasant Home, Florala and the Andalusia B team. The other pool has Andalusia A, Laurel Hill, Straughn and W.S. Neal.
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Following pool play, Pool 1 winner faces the Pool 2 runner-up in one semifinal and the Pool 2 champion meets the Pool 1 runner-up in the other. The semifinal winners then play in the championship scheduled to be played around 5 p.m.
Eufaula, meanwhile, faces Class 7A teams Central of Phenix City, Jeff Davis and R.E. Lee in its tournament on Saturday. The Tigers play their opening game at 8 p.m. (central time) against the host Red Devils then have a break before playing the other two teams back-to-back.
Enterprise moves in rankings: After a 6-1 week, including going 3-1 at a tournament in Birmingham, Enterprise moved into the al.com state rankings this week.
The Wildcats (20-7 overall) jumped in at No. 8 in the poll. Since last Thursday, Enterprise beat 7A, Area 3 foes Prattville and R.E. Lee and followed with wins over John Carroll, Helena and Grissom at the HeffStrong Tournament in Spain Park before losing to Bob Jones. The Wildcats beat Class 3A No. 5 Houston Academy on Monday.
For the season, EHS is 17-3 against state of Alabama competition as it went 3-4 at an Orlando, Fla., tournament against teams from Florida, Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
Enterprise was one of two Wiregrass teams making a move this week. Opp vaulted back up to No. 7 this week in Class 3A after falling to nine last week.
The other teams remained the same – Providence Christian (No. 2, 4A), Houston Academy (No. 5, 3A), G.W. Long (No. 2, 2A), Ariton (No. 2, 2A), Kinston (No. 5, 1A) and Northside Methodist (No. 9, AISA).
Four honored in AHSAA Spotlight: Four area players were honored in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for play during the last week.
The four were G.W. Long’s Mary Beth Long, Houston Academy’s Ashley Conner, Enterprise’s Ali Wiggins and Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin.
Long accounted for nearly 40 percent of the Rebel points in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 loss to Houston Academy, finishing with 22 kills. She also had two aces in the match.
HA’s Conner had 31 assists in the victory over the Rebels in the same match.
Wiggins, meanwhile, helped Enterprise go 3-1 at the HeffStrong Tournament in Birmingham, earning 21 assists and 15 kills in the four matches.
Geneva County’s Striplin had nine service aces and eight kills in the Bulldogs’ sweep of Houston County on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
