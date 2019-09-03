Dothan earned a 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Ashford at the Dothan gym in high school volleyball action on Tuesday .
The Wolves (3-1) were led by setters Nicole Turner and Emily Sellers, who both earned five aces, seven kills and six assists. Katelyn Headland had a team-high seven aces and Salina Roberts had a team-high 10 kills. Alyssa Gallion had three aces and four kills, Niyah Respress five kills and Mariah Zimmerman four kills. Natalie Turner had four kills and once ace.
For Ashford, Maddie Brown had seven kills and three digs. Savannah Money had one aces, one kill and eight assists. Darian Bell had two aces, nine assists and two blocks, Emma Helms had seven assists and Claire Aplin had two aces and two digs.
Emmanuel Christian wins marathon: Emmanuel Christian earned a 24-26, 25-6, 15-25, 25-13, 15-13 win over Santa Rosa Christian.
Kendell Sanders earned five aces and 10 kills, Hannah Brown had six aces, Katie Butler four aces and Marty Gary three aces for ECS.
Rehobeth wins: Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-23, 25-11, 25-11 in varsity volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jenna Hixson had 10 kills and four blocks for the Rebels. Grayci Webb had five aces, three kills and two assists. Claire Watson had 16 assists, Jaci Parker had two aces and six kills, Makayla Peters had five digs and Samantha Striker had two digs.
Ariton wins: Ariton defeated Charles Henderson 25-18, 25-12, 25-14.
Caroline Hughes had 15 assists and five aces for Ariton. Sarah Snyder had five kills, Lilli Coker had five kills and five digs, Kaydee Phillips had five kills, Zhee Oliver had five kills and Robin Tomlin had five aces.
For CHHS, Anyla Shipman had six kills, Mikalah Griffin had five kills and Naja Canty had one kill and three aces.
Ariton won the JV match 25-6, 35-9 and the junior high match 25-4, 25-6.
Headland wins: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
Cailin McCoy had 12 kills and six service aces for Headland and Ali Stawarz had eight kills.
JV
Providence wins: The Eagles beat Dothan Prep 25-14, 25-22 as Ella Houston had three aces and 10 assists, Olivia Bruner had seven kills and one block and Reagan Stevens had four digs.
Rams win: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-11, 25-8 as Vanessa Fuqua and Kinley Armstrong combined for six kills and Emma Dixon had six service aces.
Dothan sweeps Ashford: Dothan took a 25-17, 25-3 win over Ashford. Kate Hoseid had five kills, Mattie Dodson two aces and Hadley Williams had three assists, an ace and a kill. Emmanuel sweeps: Emmanuel Christian swept Santa Rosa Christian 25-20, 25-20 as Katie Wheeler, Emma Gurman and Grace Huett all had two aces. Gurman also added two kills and a block.
Ninth Grade
HA/Enterprise split: Houston Academy won the first match 26-24, 25-21 and Enterprise won the second match 18-25, 25-16, 15-9.
For HA in the two matches, Abby Caldwell had 16 service points, three aces and 26 assists. Mary Suzan Aman had six kills, Laruen Baker had nine kills and Carryne Chancey had 12 service points, four aces and eight kills.
For Enterprise, Alayna Pruitt had nine kills and Aziya Purcell and Sahkayla Flowers each had three kills. Taylor Danford had seven aces and five assists. Rylee Cosper had three aces and five digs. Jayden Williams had five assists. Sky Stracener had six digs, Lauren Clark had four digs and Rosalia Venezia had two blocks.
