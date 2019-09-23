Enterprise defeated Houston Academy 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 on Monday in high school varsity volleyball action.
For Enterprise, Ali Wiggins had eight assists, 11 digs, three aces and 10 kills. Morgan Harrelson had 14 assists, seven kills and nine digs. Tatiana Bonilla had 10 digs and two aces. Addy Thompson had eight digs and eight kills and Jaden Williams had three blocks.
HA won the JV match 26-24, 25-13. For the Raiders, Abby Caldwell had 12 assists, Tamira Heneson had four kills and two blocks and Mary Suzan Aman had two aces and three kills to lead the Raiders.
Ansleigh Smith and Jaylee Strickland both earned two aces for HA, while Marley Conner had five digs and Abby Curtis three digs.
For Enterprise, Julia Dobras had two blocks and four kills. Kayden Taylor had five digs and three aces. Olivia Thompson had six assists.
Rehobeth wins: The Rebels improved to 10-1 overall, 3-0 in area play with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 win at Charles Henderson.
Jaci Parker had two aces, eight kills, two blocks and three digs. Jenna Hixon had seven kills. Claire Watson had seven kills and 20 assists. Samantha Striker had five aces, three kills and five digs. Gracie Webb had four kills, Makayla Peters six digs and Caitlyn Jackson three aces and five digs.
Providence sweeps Ashford: Providence Christian downed Ashford in a Class 4A, Area 3 contest, 25-13, 25-9, 25-9.
Adleigh Mayes led PCS with 26 assists, seven aces and two digs and Autumn Mayes had 12 kills, seven digs and two aces. Also for the Eagles, Anna Riley had nine kills and five digs. Megan Stewart had four kills, while Katie Griffin, Lydia Camille Owens, Eliza Payne Shipman and Vivan Crump all had two kills. Emma Houston earned three aces and 11 digs. Lindsay Champion had four assists and Anna Grace O’Brian had three digs.
Providence won the JV match 25-15, 25-16.
Ariton rolls: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-13, 25-19, 25-16. Caroline Hughes had 21 assists. Zhee Oliver and Kaydee Phillips each had eight kills, Sarah Snyder had seven kills and Blair Hughes had five kills.
Ariton won the JV match 25-16, 25-10.
Rams win: Headland defeated Cottonwood 25-5, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13 as Cailin McCoy had 12 kills and five aces, Alexus Neal had seven kills and four aces and Ali Stwarz had seven kills and four blocks.
NMA wins: Northside Methodist defeated Lakeside 25-16, 25-13, 26-24.
Anna Lee Hathcock had 14 assists, two kills and two aces. Ellie Williams had 11 assists and one kill. Anna Johnston had 17 kills and three blocks. Lucy Griffin had five kills. Mary Dennis had three kills and three aces. Kayden Williams had five kills and two aces and Kenzie Lawson had three aces.
Lakeside won the JV match 25-18, 22-25, 15-6. For NMA, Rachel Gray had five kills and five aces, Emily Calhoun had six kills and Karleigh Mills had two kills and two aces.
Junior High
Coppinville wins: Coppinville won a tri-match, defeating Providence 30-28, 25-8 and Dothan Prep 25-18, 25-14. Dothan beat Providence 25-14, 25-22.
Leading Providence in the two matches was Kloei Keifer with six aces, Madilyn Walding with five aces, two assists and one kill and Scout Smith with three aces, one kill and one block.
