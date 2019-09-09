ENTERPRISE – Enterprise won a hard-fought match over Houston Academy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 in varsity action on Monday.
Ali Wiggins had 25 assists, eight digs, four kills and two blocks for the Wildcats. Tatiana Bonilla had 14 digs and two aces and Morgan Harrelson had seven digs, three aces and 13 kills.
Addy Thompson had six kills, Mya Carter had four kills and four blocks, Hannah Chang had two blocks and Rhiannon Keck had two blocks.
For Houston Academy (10-6), Irina Martin had eight kills and four digs and Ashlyn Conner had 23 assists, four kills and four digs. Caroline Nelson had six kills, Mattie Havas four and Branham Hewes two. Caley Caldwell had six digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner two digs. Conner and Nelson had one ace each.
Houston Academy won the JV match 25-18, 22-25, 15-6.
For HA, Marley Conner had six aces and Jaylee Strickland three aces and four kills. Tamira Henexon had seven kills and Lauren Baker four kills.
For Enterprise, Makenna Kennedy had seven assists and Olivia Holland had three. Hayden Whittington had four digs and two aces. Kayden Taylor had two digs and two aces. Mikyla Kay had two digs.
Emma Fulton, Taniyah Pruitt and Julia Dobras each had two kills.
Providence Christian sweeps: Providence Christian took a Class 4A, Area 2 contest over Headland, 25-10, 25-12, 25-4, improving to 15-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
Autumn Mayes had seven kills and three digs and Adleigh Mayes delivered 13 assists, four digs and two aces. Lydia Camille Owens had five kills and two aces, Anna Riley four kills and two aces. Lindsay Champion had six assists and Anna Grace O’Brian had three aces and three digs.
Katie Griffin and Vivian Crump had four digs each and Ellie Grace Crowder and Meredith Black had two digs each with Black also earning two aces. Megan Stewart and Eliza Payne Shipman added two kills. Emma Houston had three aces.
Dothan downs Wicksburg: Dothan improved to 4-1 on the season, beating Wicksburg 15-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18.
Nicole Turner had eight assists and four kills, Salina Roberts seven kills and three blocks and Natalie Turner had four aces to lead DHS. Emily Sellers added three aces and three assists.
Eufaula wins: The Tigers defeated Quitman (Ga.) 25-8, 25-21, 25-15.
Savannah Simmons had three aces, one kill and 35 assists for Eufaula. Jada Woods had one ace and eight kills and Maggie White had two aces, 10 kills, one block and one dig.
Emily Trammel had one ace, eight kills and one dig and Taylor Hicks had eight kills and three digs.
Trojans win: Charles Henderson defeated Greenville 25-13, 25-8, 26-24.
Naja Canty had five kills and three aces, Madison Stewart had five kills and four aces, Mikalah Griffin had five kills, Kelci Hicks had six aces and Stella Gilbreath had seven aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.