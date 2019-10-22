Enterprise won the Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament, beating Prattville in the championship, 25-6, 25-14, 25-20.
The Wildcats (30-13) and Lions (36-17) both advanced to the South Super Regional Friday in Montgomery. Both won matches prior to the finals with Enterprise beating R.E. Lee 25-9, 25-11, 25-3 and Prattville beating Jeff Davis 25-17, 25-13, 25-16.
For Enterprise against Prattville, Morgan Harrelson had 12 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and two blocks, Ali Wiggins had 11 kills, three aces, 14 assists, three blocks and seven digs and Tatianna Bonilla had team highs of four aces and 14 digs. Also for EHS, Rhiannon Keck had six kills, two blocks and eight digs, Addy Thompson had five kills and two blocks, while Mya Carter had a team-high nine blocks plus five kills and Hannah Change had five kills and three blocks.
In the win over Lee, Sammie Neuwien had 13 assists, four aces and two digs, Yasmeen Stallworth had five aces and Jaden Williams had six kills. Zationna Horne had five kills and three aces, Taniyah Pruitt five kills and Kamira Cooper four kills. Lily Rhoades added two digs.
Dothan wins 6A, Area 3: Dothan defeated Eufaula 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14 to win the Class 6A, Area 3 Tournament at Dothan High.
Both the Wolves (13-10) and Tigers (9-20) advance to the South Super Regional in Montgomery on Friday.
Leading Dothan in Tuesday’s win was Natalie Turner with 10 kills and two aces and Nicole Turner with seven kills and seven assists. Emily Sellers earned six assists, two aces and two kills and Mariah Zimmerman had four kills, while Alyssa Gallion had three kills and two kills and Salina Roberts two kills and two blocks. Anika Kindred added two assists.
For Eufaula, Savannah Simmons had 25 assists and three digs and Taylor Hicks had four aces, nine kills, three blocks and 12 digs. Jada Woods had four aces, seven kills, two blocks and five digs and Maggie White had nine kills and three digs.
Geneva County takes Class 2A, Area 3: Geneva County defeated Cottonwood 25-13, 25-9, 25-21 to win the area championship.
The Bulldogs beat Daleville in the opener 25-11, 25-9, 25-6.
Both Geneva County (20-12) and Cottonwood advanced to the South Super Regional on Friday.
In the win over Cottonwood, Karoline Striplin had 12 kills, eight aces, two blocks and five digs, Anri Davis five aces, four kills and two digs and Hana Habbard had four aces, two kills and 10 assists. Hailey Archer had seven aces and two digs, Layna Grooms had five aces and two blocks and Andrea Wright had five digs.
Against Daleville, Striplin had 12 kills, six aces, four blocks and five digs, Davis had 12 aces, seven kills and five digs and Habbard had 20 assists and two aces. Archer had six aces and four digs, Grooms three aces and Amelia Long two blocks. Wright added six digs.
G.W. Long wins Class 2A, Area 5: G.W. Long defeated Ariton 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 to win the Class 2A, Area 5 title.
Both Long (40-6) and Ariton (19-7) advanced to the South Super Regional.
Long also defeated Barbour County 25-3, 25-4, 25-4 and Ariton also beat Abbeville 25-5, 25-7, 25-14.
Overall for G.W. Long, Mary Beth Long had 41 kills, seven aces, six blocks and six digs, Emma Claire Long had 20 kills, nine aces and four digs and Breana Henning had 11 kills, nine aces, two blocks and five digs. Morgan Ferguson had 11 kills, six aces and four blocks and Makenna Long had 86 assists, three kills and seven aces. Ally Whitehead had seven kills and two blocks and Emmaline Hughes had nine digs.
For Ariton on the day, Caroline Hughes had 31 assists, Zhee Oliver had 14 kills and four blocks, Katie Phillips eight kills and Sarah Snyder five kills and eight digs.
Goshen captures Class 2A, Area 6: Goshen won two matches to claim the Class 2A, Area 6 Tournament, beating Luverne in the finals, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19.
The Eagles (23-17) and Tigers both advance to the South Super Regional in Montgomery on Friday.
Goshen earned a 25-6, 25-7, 25-2 win over Central-Hayneville in its first match of the five-team tournament after Central defeated Calhoun 25-16, 25-13, 25-14. Luverne advanced to the finals with a 28-26, 25-20, 25-20 win over Highland Home.
In Goshen’s win over Central-Hayneville, the Eagles scored 40 of their 75 points off service aces with Molly Wares earning 22, Olivia Kyzar 10 and Ella Baker eight. Wares added two kills and two digs, Baker five kills and Kyzar 10 assists and two kills.
In the win over Luverne, Kyzar had five aces, three kills and 25 assists, Ware had 11 kills and two digs and Baker four aces, two kills and two digs. Julie Johns had 15 digs and Kaci Wilkes three aces and 15 digs.
AISA Regional Tournaments
Pike Liberal Arts falls to Edgewood: Pike Liberal Arts season ended with a 25-5, 25-10, 25-9 loss to Edgewood. Avery Henderson and Grace Rushing both had one kill for PLAS.
Lakeside falls to Glenwood: Lakeside’s season came to an end after being falling in a sweep to Glenwood.
Geneva finishes runner-up: Geneva finished runner-up at the Class 3A, Area 4 Tournament on Monday, falling to Houston Academy 25-12, 21-25, 25-7, 25-5.
The Panthers beat Wicksburg in the semifinals 25-13, 25-21, 25-22.
In the loss to HA, Madison Johnson had five assists, three kills and two blocks, Pazley Lamb four aces and 10 digs, Chloe Nance seven kills, three assists and two digs, Daydee Holt two aces and five digs and Emma Griffin three kills and three digs. Shelby Hammock had four aces.
In the win over Wicksburg, Johnson had 15 assists, five aces, four kills and eight digs, Nance eight kills, two aces, seven assists and two blocks. Holt had six kills and four digs, Griffin five kills and three digs, Hammock had three kills, two aces and two digs. Addyson Martin had two kills and two digs and Lamb had two digs.
