Four Wiregrass high school volleyball teams punched tickets Friday to next week’s state tournament, while Houston Academy and Providence Christian advanced to the regional finals.
Enterprise in Class 7A along with 2A programs G.W. Long, Ariton and Geneva County won two matches Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal rounds and also earn an automatic spot to next week’s state tournament in Birmingham.
Houston Academy and Providence Christian won semifinal games, but both were defeated in the regional finals. The two had already earned berths into next week’s state tournament.
In the semifinals, HA fell behind early, but beat Prattville Christian 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 in Class 3A action, while Providence swept Montgomery Catholic in Class 4A, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
The Eagles lost in the finals to Bayside Academy, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21. The Raiders lost in the finals to Montgomery Academy, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10.
For Houston Academy in its win over Prattville Christian, Ashlyn Conner had 28 assists, seven kills, two aces and 10 digs, Mattie Havas had nine kills, two aces and four digs and Irina Martin had nine kills and five digs. Caroline Nelson had five kills, two aces and six digs, Caley Caldwell had 21 digs and four assists, Bailey Dykes had four kills, four digs and two blocks. Branham Hewes had five digs and two kills, Abby Caldwell three assists and Kendall Moore three digs.
In the loss to MA, Havas had 12 kills and one block and Nelson had five kills, five digs and one block. Conner had 26 assists, one ace and seven digs, Martin had three kills and five digs, Hewes had five kills and one block, Dykes had two kills, one assist, one ace and one dig and Caldwell had 15 digs, one assist and one kill.
For Providence in its win over Montgomery Catholic, Autumn Mayes had 24 kills, two aces, four digs and two block assists, Adleigh Mayes had 39 assists, 11 digs and two kills and Anna Riley had 11 kills and seven digs. Emma Houston had 20 digs and five assists, Lydia Camille Owens had five kills and two block assists and Katie Griffin had four kills and two block assists. Eliza Payne Shipman had two kills and two digs and Anna Grace O’Bryan and Ellie Grace Crowder had two aces each.
In the loss to Bayside, Adleigh Mayes had 26 assists, seven digs and one ace, Autumn Mayes had 15 kills, 12 digs and one ace and Riley had eight kills and 10 digs. Griffin had two kills and two digs, Shipman had one kill and one dig, Crowder had seven digs and Houston had 11 digs.
Class 7A
Enterprise sweeps MGM: Enterprise swept Mary G. Montgomery 25-19, 25-16, 25-14, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals against Auburn.
Leading Enterprise (30-13) was Morgan Harrelson with three aces, five kills, 19 assists, 13 digs and two blocks and Ali Wiggins with a team-high nine kills, along with 14 assists. Addy Thompson had eight kills and two blocks, Rhiannon Keck had six kills, nine digs and four blocks. Hannah Chang had three kills and a team-high five blocks. Tatiana Bonilla had 11 digs and Mya Carter two blocks.
Class 6A
Dothan falls: The inaugural season as the Dothan Wolves came to an end with a first-round Super Regional loss to Opelika 25-15, 25-21, 25-23. The Wolves finished the season with a 13-11 record.
Eufaula loses: Eufaula’s season also came to an end at the Super Regional as the Tigers lost to Benjamin Russell 25-10, 25-10, 25-11. Eufaula finishes the season with a 9-21 record.
Class 2A
G.W. Long sweep two: G.W. Long swept a pair of matches, beating New Brockton 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 and J.U. Blacksher 25-15, 25-7, 25-3.
The Rebels (42-6) face Cottage Hill in today’s regional semifinals. The two met in the season at a tournament in Carroll with G.W. Long winning in two sets.
In Friday’s action, Mary Beth Long had 36 kills, four aces, four blocks and 10 digs, Emma Claire Long had 25 kills, five aces and 11 digs and Morgan Ferguson had 11 kills, eight aces, six blocks and two digs. Makenna Long had 84 assists, 7 aces and two kills, Briana Henning had eight kills, three aces and four digs, Emmaline Hughes had seven aces and 15 digs and Ally Whitehead had two kills and two blocks.
Ariton wins two: Ariton defeated Samson 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 and Washington County 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at 10 a.m. The Purple Cats (21-7) face Geneva County.
Geneva County wins two: Geneva County beat Luverne 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 and Elberta 25-22, 25-19, 25-18. The Bulldogs (22-12) face Ariton in Saturday’s semifinals at 10 a.m.
Against Luverne, Karoline Striplin had 14 kills, three aces, seven blocks and five digs, Anri Davis had nine kills and four aces and Hailey Archer six aces. Hana Habbard had 17 assists and five kills and Andrea Wright had 10 digs and three assists.
Against Elberta, Striplin had 13 kills, seven blocks, two aces and three digs, Davis had nine kills, four aces and two blocks, Habbard had 13 assists, three aces and two kills. Layna Grooms had three aces and two blocks and Wright had five digs.
Goshen goes 1-1: Goshen defeated Cottonwood in its opener 25-15, 25-11, 25-17, but lost to Cottage Hill in the second round 25-21, 25-17, 25-13. The Eagles finished the season 24-18.
In the win over Cottonwood, Olivia Kyzar had six kills, 25 assists, three aces and three digs, Molly Wares had 10 kills and five digs, Julie Johns had 13 kills and five digs and Kaci Wilkes had five aces, five assists and 15 digs.
Versus Cottage Hill, Kyzar had three kills, six assists and seven digs, Johns had five kills and three digs and Wares had three aces, five kills and five digs.
