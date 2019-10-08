G.W. Long senior Mary Beth Long earned her 2,000th career kill Tuesday as the Rebels defeated Pike County 25-3, 25-6 and beat Dale County 25-9, 25-12 during a tri-match, improving to 33-5 on the season.
Mary Beth Long had 20 kills and two aces in the match, while Emma Claire Long had 10 kills and six aces. Breanna Henning had 14 aces and five kills and Makenna Long had 50 assists, 13 aces and two kills. Morgan Ferguson had 10 kills and five aces, Ally Whitehead had five kills and Emmaline Hughes had eight digs and three assists.
Dale County defeated Pike County 25-14, 25-14 during the tri-match.
Goshen splits: Goshen lost to Straughn 24-26, 25-14, 15-9 and beat Geneva 25-21, 25-12 on Tuesday.
In the win over Geneva, Julie Johns had four aces, 10 kills and three digs, Ella Baker had four aces, two kills and five digs and Olivia Kyar had 20 assists and three kills.
Lakeside defeats Pike Lib: Lakeside School swept Pike Liberal Arts on Tuesday, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21. Sarah Murph had six blocks and two kills, Anna Murph had three kills and four blocks, Sloane Seaborn had five kills and Betsy Bennett had three aces.
Elba downs Red Level: On Monday night, Elba defeated Red Level 25-21, 25-17, 25-23.
Jaylyn Baker had three kills, two aces and four blocks for Elba. Maggie Hammonds had two kills and Praise Edwards and Jasmine Magwood had two aces each. Danaejah Flowers had four blocks and an ace.
Elba also won the JV contest, 25-6, 25-14. Aimee Senn and Yada Caldwell had three aces ace and Nina Williams and Nevaeh Sanders had two each.
Emmanuel Christian wins: Emmanuel Christian defeated Harvest Christian of Ozark, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12.
Kendell Sanders paced ECS with nine aces, 10 kills and two digs. Ella Rodgers had four aces, two kills and two assists and Emma Gurman earned two aces and three kills.
Emmanuel Christian improved to 13-5 on the season.
