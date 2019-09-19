GENEVA – Geneva won a tri-match on Thursday in volleyball, beating Geneva County 25-9, 25-21, 25-10 and Andalusia 25-11, 25-12, 25-14.
For Geneva in the win over Geneva County, Chloe Nance had 12 assists, eight kills, seven aces and one block to lead the way. Madison Johnson had 10 assists, seven kills and nine aces. Emma Griffin had six aces, five kills and six digs. Shelby Hammock had six kills and nine digs. Daydee Holt had five aces and 10 digs and Pazley Lamb had two aces and eight digs.
For Geneva County, Anri Davis had two blocks, three assists and five kills, Hannah Habbard had seven assists, one kill and four aces and Karoline Striplin had two blocks, three digs and nine kills.
In the win over Andalusia for Geneva, Nance had nine kills, 12 assists and three aces and Johnson had six aces, 12 assists, seven kills and one block. Griffin had five kills, two aces and eight digs, Hammock had seven kills, three aces and seven digs. Holt had one kill, two aces and six digs. Lamb had four digs and Addyson Martin had three kills.
EHS wins: Enterprise won a tri-match, beating Prattville 27-25, 25-21, 25-18 and beating R.E. Lee 25-11, 25-19, 25-7.
In the win over Prattville, Addy Thompson had four aces and Tatiana Bonilla and Mya Carter each had two. Ali Wiggins had 13 kills, and Morgan Harrelson and Carter each had five. Carter added four blocks. Harrelson had 14 assists and Ali Wiggins had 11. Bonilla and Harrelson each had 12 digs, while Thompson and Wiggins each had nine.
Against Lee, Sammie Neuwien had 11 assists. Zationna Horne had nine assists and Lily Rhoades had seven. Harrelson had nine aces, while Carter had five aces and seven kills. Kamira Cooper had six kills and Hannah Chang had two blocks.
The Wildcats won both JV matches as well.
Enterprise beat Prattville 25-14, 25-19 as Makenna Kennedy had nine assists and Olivia Holland eight. Mikyla Kay had four digs. Holland, Makenna Kennedy and Kay each had two aces. Taniyah Pruitt had three kills, while Julia Dobras, Kay and Anna Catherine Goolsby each had two.
In a 25-12, 25-13 win over Lee, Kennedy had seven assists, Holland had one dig and six aces, Isabelle Thompson had six aces and Dobras had five kills.
Rebels roll: Rehobeth defeated Carroll 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 to improve to 9-1 overall, 2-0 in area play.
Jaci Parker had 13 kills, three blocks and three digs. Claire Watson had two aces, seven kills and 17 assists. Jenna Hixon had six kills, two blocks and four digs. Gracie Webb had two assists and four kills. Samantha Stricker had two aces, four kills and eight digs. Makayla Peters had nine digs and Caitlyn Jackson had eight digs.
Rams win: Headland defeated Houston County 25-11, 25-18, 25-9.
Cailin McCoy had 20 aces and eight kills for the Rams. Alexus Neal had four aces and six kills and Ali Stawarz had seven kills.
Headland won the JV match 25-12, 24-26, 15-5 as Emma Dixon had 13 aces and Kristin Barr had five aces.
Ashford wins: Ashford defeated Dale County 25-19, 25-4, 25-20 as Maddi Brown had three aces, nine kills and five digs and Savannah Money had 12 assists and three blocks.
Katelynn Money had eight digs, Darian Bell had 10 kills, Lexi Glover had an ace and Emma Helms had two aces and 10 assists.
Dale County won the JV match 25-19, 15-25, 15-11. For Ashford, Mollie Carson Ingram had nine aces and three kills, Ezra Wright had four kills and Emma Ard had three aces.
G.W. Long wins two: The Rebels beat Barbour County twice – winning the first match 25-2, 25-4, 25-1 and winning the second match 25-3, 25-6, 25-1.
For the two matches, Breanna Henning had seven kills, 64 service points and 42 aces. Emma Claire Long had 11 kills, 27 points and 19 aces. Morgan Ferguson had six kills, 20 points and 16 aces, Mary Beth Long had six kills and five aces and Makenna Long had three kills, 30 assists and six aces.
Wicksburg wins: The Panthers beat Slocomb 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12.
For Slocomb, Bria Miller had seven aces, three kills and nine blocks. Gabby Warren had five aces and six digs.
Wicksburg won the JV match 25-14, 24-26, 15-10.
Opp wins: Opp defeated Pike County 25-5, 25-21, 25-6.
Taylor Carnley had four aces, seven kills and 15 assists and Enley Carnely had 10 kills and 14 digs. Claire Breedlove had two blocks, Caroline Courson had five kills and one block, Ansley Foster had 14 assists and Jolie Peterson had seven digs.
Opp won the JV match 25-17. Anna Beth Kendrick had three aces and three digs, Emily Mitchell had three aces, Kaylie Whitehead, Falen Davis and Haylei Henegan each had three kills and KK McVay had seven assists.
Gamecocks win: New Brockton defeated Charles Henderson 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.
For CHHS, Madison Stewart had three kills and three aces.
