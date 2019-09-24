SKIPPERVILLE - Class 3A, No. 7-ranked Houston Academy defeated Class 2A, No. 2 G.W. Long 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 on Tuesday in high school varsity volleyball action.
The Raiders were led by Ashley Conner with 31 assists, four kills and five digs, Mattie Havas with 11 kills and five blocks and Irina Martin with seven kills and five digs. Caley Caldwell had 13 digs and three assists, Branham Hewes with three kills and two blocks, Rachel Watson and Lizzy Kate Skinner with three kills each and Bailey Dykes with four digs and Kendall Moore three digs.
For G.W. Long (18-3), Mary Beth Long had 22 kills, two aces, nine digs and three blocks, Emma Claire Long had nine kills, six digs and five blocks, Makenna Long had 43 assists, four kills and two aces and Morgan Ferguson had four kills and five blocks.
Eagles win two: Class 4A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian won a pair of matches on Tuesday, beating 4A No. 6 Trinity 25-14, 21-25, 15-6 and St. James 25-13, 25-13.
For PCS (26-3) in the win over Trinity, Autumn Mayes had 13 kills and 16 digs, Adleigh Mayes had 26 assists, six kills and 17 digs and Anna Riley had 15 kills and nine digs. Also for the Eagles, Emma Houston had a team-high 19 digs plus six assists, while Lydia Camille Owens had three kills and Katie Griffin two digs. Autumn Mayes, Riley, Houston and Ellie Grace Crowder had one ace each.
Versus St. James, Autumn Mayes had 10 kills and six digs, Adleigh Mayes had 22 assists and seven digs and Riley three kills and six digs. Houston had nine digs and Crowder two. Griffin and Owens both had four kills. Autumn Mayes, Crowder and Houston had an ace each.
Ashford downs Dale County: In a Class 4A, Area 3 contest, Ashford defeated Dale County 27-25, 25-15, 25-15 as Maddie Brown had six aces, six kills, two blocks and two digs to lead the way.
Also for Ashford, Darian Bell had four aces, 10 kills and six digs, Savannah Money had 11 assists, three blocks and two digs, Emma Helms had nine assists, two aces and two digs and Lexie Glover had three kills and two digs.
Dale County won the JV contest, 25-22, 25-19. For Ashford, Molly Carson Ingram had four aces and six kills and Claudia Aplin two kills.
Geneva County wins: Geneva County swept Houston County 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Hana Habbard had 11 assists and six aces, Andrea Wright 17 aces and eight digs and Karoline Striplin had nine aces and eight kills. Anri Davis had 10 kills.
The Geneva County JV also won, 25-19, 25-23. Bailey Habbard had 12 assists, Charlianna Boutwell three kills and Hannah Beasley and Ebonie Wright two kills each.
Geneva sweeps: Geneva beat Slocomb 25-16, 28-26, 25-10 in a Class 3A, Area 3 match Tuesday.
Chloe Nance and Madison Johnson led the Panthers. Nance earned 15 assists and Johnson had 14 assists and both had seven kills and two aces. Emma Griffin had nine kills and eight digs, Shelby Hammock had six kills, three aces and 10 digs. Daydee Holt had four kills, two aces and nine digs. Pazley Lamb had four aces and 12 digs and Addyson Martin two kills.
On Monday, Geneva defeated Wicksburg 26-28, 25-11, 25-22, 25-19. Johnson earned eight aces, 13 kills, 13 assists and four blocks, while Holt had six aces, four kills and 12 digs and Nance had five aces and 16 assists. Griffin added six kills and four digs, Hammock five kills, two aces and 17 digs. Lamp had 16 digs and Martin four kills.
Rams roll: Headland defeated Abbeville 25-15, 25-10, 25-21.
Cailin McCoy had nine kills, 11 aces and two blocks for Headland. Alexus Neal had eight kills, two aces and three blocks and Ali Stwartz had seven kills and three blocks.
Ariton wins: Ariton defeated Barbour County 25-3, 25-1, 25-3.
Caroline Hughes had nine assists, Zhee Oliver had eight kills and Lilli Coker had five kills. Madison Adams had eight aces and Robin Tomlin had seven aces.
Ariton won the JV match 25-1, 25-3.
Opp wins: Opp defeated Brantley 25-6, 25-19, 25-16. Enley Carnley had nine aces, eight kills and a block to lead the Bobcats.
Taylor Carnley had six kills, nine assists and three digs, Ashley Foster had seven aces and seven assists and Evie Younce had three kills.
In the JV match, Opp defeated Brantley 25-7, 25-9 as KK McVay had two aces, two blocks and six assists. Falen Davis had two kills and three blocks and Alli Butler had two kills and one dig.
Elba edges Pike County: On Monday, Elba edged Pike County 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10.
Jaylyn Baker had three aces and four kills, Andrya Chism had four blocks and Mikenzey Hooks three blocks. Praise Edwards earned two aces.
Elba also won the JV contest, 25-22, 25-20. Nina Williams and Yada Caldwell both had three aces and Aimee Senn and McKenlie Jerkins had two aces each.
Kinston downs Andalusia: Kinston defeated Andalusia on Monday 25-20, 25-15, 25-23, improving to 15-5 on the season.
Kinston also won the JV match, 25-18, 25-20, and the junior high contest, 25-14, 25-18. The JV team is now 8-2 and junior high 9-0.
Ninth Grade
Enterprise wins two: Enterprise 9 th grade team beat Dauphin 8 th grade 25-19, 25-15 and Coppinville 8 th grade 25-8, 25-15.
For Enterprise, Taylor Danford had 11 aces and 10 assists combined in the two matches. Lauren Clarke had six aces and eight digs. Alayna Pruitt had nine kills, Rosie Venezia five kills and two blocks. Jaydin Williams had 10 assists and Sky Stracener had 10 digs.
Middle School
Headland splits : Headland lost to Admiral Moorer 25-14, 25-17 and defeated Ashford 20-25, 25-17, 15-10 in a tri-match.
For Headland, Meryl Adams had 10 aces, six kills and two digs. Chloe Pitchford had three aces, four kills and three digs and Reagan Griffin had six aces, three digs and 12 assists.
Opp wins: Opp defeated Brantley 25-14, 25-7. Reese Cauley had seven kills and seven aces and Allie Wismer had seven aces and two digs to lead the way.
