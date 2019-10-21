Houston Academy defeated Slocomb and Geneva to win the Class 3A, Area 3 title at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
The Raiders beat Slocomb 25-8, 25-14, 25-3 in the opening round and Geneva 25-12, 21-25, 25-7, 25-5 in the championship.
Geneva advanced to the championship with a victory over Wicksburg.
Both Houston Academy (28-11) and Geneva (21-16) advance to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery on Thursday. Slocomb finished 8-16 and Wicksburg 14-19.
In HA’s win over Slocomb, Irina Martin had seven kills and two digs, Ashlyn Conner 24 assists and three aces and Mattie Havas four aces and four kills. Caley Caldwell had five aces and five digs. Branham Hewes had four kills, Caroline Nelson three and Lizzy Kate Skinner, Bailey Dykes, Carryne Chancey and Rachel Watson all two kills each. Abby Caldwell had two assists.
In the title win over Geneva, Havas earned 16 kills, three aces and two digs and Conner had seven aces, 32 assists, two kills and three digs for HA. Martin delivered seven kills, six aces and three digs. Hewes had six kills, Caley Caldwell 11 digs and two aces, Nelson four kills, three aces and eight digs and Skinner two kills. Dykes and Jaylee Strickland had two digs each.
Class 4A, Area 3
Providence Christian wins: Providence Christian defeated Ashford in the finals of the Class 4A, Area 3 Tournament at the PCS gym, 25-8, 25-12, 25-11.
Providence Christian defeated Dale County 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 and Ashford swept Headland 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 in the opening matches.
Both Providence (37-11) and Ashford (18-9) advance to the South Super Regional action on Thursday in Montgomery. Headland finished 8-12 and Dale County 4-12.
In the championship win over Ashford, Autumn Mayes had 13 kills, three aces and 10 digs and Adleigh Mayes had 29 assists, two kills, five digs and two block assists. Anna Riley had nine kills and five digs and Lydia Camille Owens had six kills and two block assists. Katie Griffin and Eliza Payne Shipman both had three kills and Griffin added two block assists. Emma Houston had 12 digs and two aces and Ellie Grace Crowder had two aces. Vivian Crump added two digs.
For Ashford, Darian Bell had six kills and three digs, Katelynn Money had five digs and Maddy Decker four digs. Savannah Money had three assists and Maddie Brown two blocks.
For Providence against Dale County, Autumn Mayes had 15 kills, six aces and six digs and Adleigh Mayes had 22 assists and eight aces. Riley had six kills and two digs and Owens had two kills, two aces and two digs and Crump had two kills and three digs.
Shipman and Griffin had three kills each and Megan Stewart and Meredith Black had two each. Lindsay Champion had six assists, while Houston had eight digs and three assists and Anna Grace O’Bryan had five digs.
For Ashford in the win over Headland, Bell had 10 kills and five aces, Brown had eight aces and two kills and Savannah Money had four aces, two kills, eight assists, three blocks and two digs. Emma Helms had seven assists, Jozie Shelley two kills, Katelynn Money five digs and Lexie Glover two blocks.
Class 3A, Area 4
Opp takes win: Opp (25-10) defeated Straughn 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 to win its third straight area title and tie a school record for most wins in a season.
Taylor Carnley had four aces, seven kills, two blocks, 10 assists and 23 digs to lead the Bobcats. Enley Carnley had four kills and 20 digs. Karley Wilson had eight kills, one block, one assist and one dig.
Ansley Foster had two aces, one kill, seven assists and seven digs, Evie Younce had two aces, six assists and six digs and Emily Mitchell had four kills and eight digs.
Straughn beat Pike County 25-7, 25-5, 25-10 to reach the title match.
Class 1A, Area 3
Kinston sweeps Brantley: Kinston won the Class 1A, Area 3 Tournament, beating Brantley 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 in the finals.
Kinston (22-10) and Brantley both advance to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery on Thursday.
Brantley reached the finals of the three-team tournament with a 25-9, 25-14, 25-9 win over Elba.
Elba finished the season 5-12.
Regular Season
Pike Liberal Arts sweep Success: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Success Unlimited on Monday in a regular-season match, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10.
Martha Ramage had 14 aces and Ally Rushing had 13 aces for Pike Lib. Grace Rushing earned four kills.
Pike Liberal Arts travels to Edgewood today in AISA playoff action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.