Class 3A No. 5 ranked Houston Academy won a pair of matches Friday to win its pool at the Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival Tournament.
The Raiders (23-9) beat Fairhope 25-19, 25-18 and Class 6A No. 7 Albertville 25-16, 14-25, 15-3.
They will play a second round of pool matches Saturday, facing Class 4A No. 5 ranked Curry at 8 a.m. and rival Providence Christian, Class 4A’s No. 2 team, at 10 a.m. with the results determining a spot in the Gold Bracket, Silver Bracket or Bronze Bracket later Saturday afternoon.
In the win over Fairhope, Ashlyn Conner had 17 assists, four kills, two aces and 11 digs, Irina Martin had six kills, six digs and two blocks and Mattie Havas and Caroline Nelson both had five kills with Nelson also earning four digs. Caley Caldwell had seven digs and Bailey Dykes and Lizzy Kate Skinner both had four digs.
Against Albertville, Conner had 14 assists, three kills, two aces and five digs and Martin earned seven kills, seven digs and two blocks. Nelson had four aces, three kills and two digs, Branham Hewes had three kills, two blocks and three digs. Caldwell delivered five digs and Dykes four digs.
Providence Christian goes 1-1: Providence Christian went 1-1 in the opening pool matches at the Gulf Shores Shrimp Festival Tournament on Friday.
The Eagles (31-9) defeated Class 3A No. 6 Carbon Hill 25-17, 25-13 and lost to Class 6A No. 3 Hartselle 25-22, 25-11.
Providence plays a second round of pool matches Saturday, facing Class 4A No. 5 ranked Curry at 9 a.m. and rival Houston Academy, Class 3A’s No. 5 team, at 10 a.m. with the results determining a spot in the Gold Bracket, Silver Bracket or Bronze Bracket later Saturday afternoon.
Against Carbon Hill, Autumn Mayes had seven kills, three aces and 12 digs and Adleigh Mayes had 14 assists, two aces and seven digs. Lydia Camille Owens had five kills and six digs. Emma Houston had nine digs and Anna Grace O’Brian had two digs. Katie Griffin and Meredith Black both had two kills.
Versus Hartselle, Autumn Mayes had 11 kills, 15 digs and two aces and Adleigh Mayes had 17 assists, three kills and two digs. Black had four kills and three digs, Eliza Payne Shipman had three kills and Griffin and Owens both had two kills with Griffin also earning two digs. Emma Houston had 12 digs and three assists, while Vivian Crump and Ellie Grace Crowder both had two digs.
Emmanuel Christian falls: Emmanuel Christian’s season came to an end with a first-round loss to Santa Rosa Christian 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 20-25 at the Panhandle Christian Conference Eagle Regional Tournament in Pensacola.
Kendell Sanders had five aces and nine kills, Emma Gurman had four kills and Sara Stewart had four kills.
The Warriors finished the season with a 13-6 record.
