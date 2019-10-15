Class 3A No. 5 Houston Academy won a pair of matches Tuesday, including a 25-18, 25-22 victory over 2A No. 2-ranked G.W. Long.
The Raiders also beat Geneva County 25-10, 25-12.
Houston Academy (26-11) was led in the win over G.W. Long by Irina Martin with seven kills, four aces and five digs and by Ashlyn Conner with 23 assists and three digs. Caroline Nelson earned eight kills and six digs, while Mattie Havas had four kills, Lizzy Kate Skinner three kills and Branham Hewes two kills and two blocks. Caley Caldwell had four digs and Kendall Moore three digs.
Versus Geneva County, Martin delivered 11 kills, Conner 29 assists and two kills and Nelson five kills and three aces. Havas had five kills, three aces and two digs, Hewes five kills and two digs. Moore also two digs and Abby Caldwell added two aces and two assists.
G.W. Long beat Geneva County 25-21, 25-7.
Overall, the Rebels (36-6) were led by Mary Beth Long with 20 kills, seven aces, seven digs and six blocks and by Emma Claire Long with 10 kills, two aces, five blocks and eight digs. Morgan Ferguson had seven kills, six aces, three blocks and two digs and Breanna Henning had eight kills, four aces and five digs. Emmaline Hughes added eight digs and two aces and Ally Whitehead had three kills and two blocks.
For Geneva County against Long, Karoline Striplin had seven kills, three blocks and three digs, Hana Habbard had five assists and four kills and Anri Davis two kills.
Versus Houston Academy, Striplin had five kills, three blocks and two digs, Habbard had seven assists and Davis three kills.
Rehobeth wins two, Dothan takes one in tri-match: Rehobeth defeated Headland 25-12, 25-10 and Dothan 25-12, 23-25, 15-9.
In the win over Headland, Jaci Parker had eight kills, Jenna Hixson had three aces and three kills and Claire Watson had three aces, 12 assists and two digs. Also for Rehobeth (21-5), Caitlyn Jackson had two aces and six digs, Makayla Peters had eight digs and Peyton Hartigan had two digs. Grayci Webb had three kills. Versus Dothan, Hixson had eight kills, three blocks and two digs and Parker had seven kills and seven digs. Watson earned 21 assists, Jamorria McBryde five kills and two blocks and Peters two kills and 11 digs. Webb had three kills and Allison Jernigan had two kills and two digs. Jackson had six digs and Honor Slayback three digs.
Dothan beat Headland 25-12, 25-6 in the tri-match. Dothan (12-10) was led in the win over Headland by Natalie Turner with six aces and five kills, Emily Sellers with seven assists, three kills and two aces and Nicole Turner with eight assists. Landrie Wiggins had four aces, while Salina Roberts had five kills and Niyah Respress four kills.
In the loss to Rehobeth, Nicole Turner had 12 assists, Respress seven kills, Roberts five kills and two blocks and Sellers three kills and three assists. Alyssa Gallion and Natalie Turner both had three kills.
Goshen downs Kinston: Goshen defeated Kinston 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24.
Julie Johns earned 20 kills and three digs and Ella Baker nine aces and five digs to lead Goshen. Olivia Kyzar had seven kills, 25 assists and 10 digs and Molly Wares three aces, eight kills and five digs.
Enterprise splits: Enterprise lost to Montgomery Academy 14-25, 21-25 but defeated Pelham 23-25, 25-18, 15-13 during a tri-match in Montgomery on Tuesday.
In the defeat to MA, Morgan Harrelson had 12 assists, three kills and seven digs, Ali Wiggins had seven kills, five assists and four digs, Addy Thompson had one ace, three kills and three digs, Mya Carter had one ace and five kills, Taniyah Pruitt had two blocks, Rhiannon Keck had five digs and Tatiana Bonilla had nine digs.
In the win over Pelham, Harrelson had one ace, seven kills, 13 assists and 17 digs. Carter had one ace, four kills and two blocks. Wiggins had nine kills, 13 assist, eight digs and one block. Keck had nine kills, nine digs and one block. Thompson had six kills and seven digs. Bonilla had 25 digs.
Ariton wins: The Purple Cats defeated Dale County 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.
Caroline Hughes had 29 assists, Zhee Oliver had 10 kills, Katie Phillips had 10 kills, Sarah Snyder had seven kills and Lilli Coker had five kills.
Opp wins two: The Bobcats defeated Samson 25-15, 25-20 and beat Zion Chapel 25-11, 25-23.
In the two matches, Taylor Carnley had seven aces, nine kills, two blocks, nine assists and seven digs. Enley Carnley had two aces and 10 kills. Emily Mitchell had four aces and four kills. Evie Younce had two aces, two assists and 13 digs. Caroline Courson had three aces, one kill, three blocks and one dig. Ansley Foster had one kill, 11 assists and four digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.