Providence Christian defeated Headland in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest Monday, 25-5, 25-11, 25-9.
Leading PCS were Autumn Mayes and Adleigh Mayes. Autumn Mayes had six kills, five aces and six digs and Adleigh Mayes had nine assists, three aces, two kills and five digs. Lindsey Champion delivered a team-high 16 assists.
Anna Riley had six kills, Megan Stewart had five kills, Eliza Payne Shipman and Vivian Crump had four kills each and Katie Griffin three kills, while Meredith Black had two kills, three aces and two digs. Crump added three digs. Emma Houston had eight digs and two assists and Anna Grace O’Brian had two digs.
Goshen wins tri-match: Goshen defeated Andalusia 6-25, 25-20, 15-6 and defeated Opp 25-19, 12-25, 15-9 on Monday.
Against Andalusia, Olivia Kyzar had two aces, five kills, 10 assists and five digs. Molly Wares had three aces, five kills and five digs. Julie Johns had two aces and eight kills.
In the win over Opp, Kyzar had five kills, 15 assists and five digs, Wares had two aces, five kills and five digs and Johns had one ace, 12 kills and three digs.
Opp defeated Andalusia 25-23, 25-18.
In the two matches for Opp, Taylor Carnley had five aces, 11 kills, 12 assists and 13 digs. Enley Carnley had 14 kills and 12 digs. Ansley Foster had 16 assists, Karley Wilson had eight kills, Claire Breedlove had four blocks, Evie Younce had 10 digs and Jolie Preston had seven digs.
