In the season opener last month, Wiregrass powers Providence Christian and Enterprise fought to a five-set classic that was almost even.
There was no repeat on Thursday as the Class 4A No. 2 Eagles of Providence dominated the Class 7A No. 8 Wildcats in earning a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 sweep at the PCS gym.
Providence, which won for the sixth straight time at home over Enterprise back to 2014, improved to 27-3 on the season, while Enterprise fell to 20-8.
Leading PCS was Autumn Mayes with 21 kills, 16 digs and five assists and Adleigh Mayes had 37 assists, three kills, two aces, five digs and two block assists. Anna Riley had 10 kills and seven digs and Lydia Camille Owens had nine kills and four block assists. Emma Houston had a team-high 18 digs and Ellie Grace Crowder added six digs.
For Enterprise, Morgan Harrelson had 12 assists and four kills, Ali Wiggins had 10 assists, nine kills and six digs and Addy Thompson had four kills, two aces and eight digs. Tatiana Bonilla had a team-high 12 digs and Rhiannon Keck had a team-high 10 kills.
G.W. Long wins: The Rebels defeated Ariton 26-24, 25-8, 25-14.
Mary Beth Long had 20 kills, eight service points, eight digs and two blocks for the Rebels (19-3). Emma Claire Long had 16 kills, one dig and three blocks. Breana Henning had eight kills, two digs and one block. Makenna Long had three kills, one ace, 47 assists and one block. Emmaline Hughes had eight digs and two aces.
Ashford downs Dothan: Ashford defeated Dothan 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
Darian Bell had nine aces, 16 kills and four digs for the Yellow Jackets. Lexie Glover had four aces, four kills, three digs and two blocks. Emma Helms had three aces, 15 assists, three kills and two digs. Maddie Brown had eight kills, three aces and six blocks. Savannah Money had three aces, two kills, 11 assists, four blocks and one dig.
Dothan won the JV match 21-25, 25-9, 15-13.
Rehobeth downs Ashford: Rehobeth defeated Ashford 25-10, 25-18, 25-16.
Jaci Parker had 14 kills and three digs, Jenna Hixson had eight kills and Claire Watson had five kills and 23 assists to lead Rehobeth. Also for the Rebels, Allison Jernigan had four kills, Samantha Stricker three aces, two kills and two digs and Gracyn Webb three kills. Makayla Peters had eight digs, Caitlyn Jackson seven digs and Honor Slayback five digs.
For Ashford, Darian Bell had 14 kills and an ace, Savannah Money had 13 assists and four kills, Emma Helms nine assists, Maddie Brown six kills and Katelynn Money six digs.
Headland wins: Headland defeated Dale County 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 as Cailin McCoy led the way with 10 aces, 12 kills and two blocks.
Alexus Neal had seven aces, seven kills and three blocks and Ali Stawarz had four blocks.
Houston Academy sweeps: Class 3A No. 5 Houston Academy defeated Wicksburg 25-13, 25-21, 25-10 in a 3A, Area 3 contest Thursday.
The Raiders had 13 aces in the win, led by Lizzy Kate Skinner with five and Carryne Chancey and Ashlyn Conner with three each. Caroline Nelson and Irina Martin had one each.
Conner also had 25 assists and two kills in the match, while Skinner added three kills and two digs and Nelson had a team-high six kills. Branham Hewes earned four kills and two blocks, Martin had four kills and Mattie Havas had three kills and three blocks. Caley Caldwell delivered five digs and two assists and Bailey Dykes two kills and three digs. Chancey added two digs.
Goshen downs Andalusia: Goshen defeated Andalusia 25-23, 25-22, 25-27, 25-9 as Olivia Kizer had three aces, six kills and 30 assists and Molly Wares had seven kills, two aces and 15 digs. Julie Johns had 13 kills, two aces and five digs and Kaci Wilkes had two aces, two kills and 20 digs.
Geneva County wins in four: Geneva County defeated Samson 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18 as Anri Davis had 18 kills and three aces and Karoline Striplin had 14 kills and four aces. Hana Habbard dished out 33 assists for GCHS.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy downs Wicksburg: HA JV’s defeated Wicksburg 25-17, 25-12 as Abby Caldwell delivered 11 assists with Mary Suzan Aman and Lauren Baker both earning three kills and Marley Conner, Jaylee Strickland and Tamira Heneson all with two kills. Aman, Heneson and Sarah Anne Eldridge all had two aces. Conner added two digs. Aman, Heneson and Baker had a block each.
Providence Christian edges Enterprise: Providence Christian edged Enterprise 26-26-24.
For Enterprise, Emma Fulton and Sylvia Howell both had three kills and three digs and Makenna Kennedy had seven assists and two aces. Taniyah Pruitt had three kills and two blocks. Kayden Taylor had three digs and Olivia Holland three assists.
Geneva County sweeps Samson: Geneva County swept Samson 26-24, 25-13 as Charlianna Boutwell and Ebonie Wright both had seven kills with Boutwell also delivering eight aces and Wright seven aces. Bailey Habbard had 12 assists and one ace.
Headland wins: Headland defeated Dale County 25-14, 25-23 as Vanessa Fuqua had four kills and Addison Zdunowski had three kills.
9h grade/junior high
Enterprise defeats Providence: Enterprise’s 9 th grade team defeated Providence Christian’s junior high team 25-16, 25-7.
Sky Stracener and Jaydin Williams both had four aces for Enterprise and Williams added four assists and Stracener three digs. Alayna Pruitt and Aziya Purcell both had three kills. Rosalia Venezia had three blocks and Taylor Danford delivered four assists.
For PCS, Madilyn Walding had five assists and Abigail Henning and Scout Smith two kills each. Smith added a block.
