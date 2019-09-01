Providence Christian won all seven of its matches over the weekend to win the Mayor Cup Tournament in Montgomery for the second straight year.
The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, defeated Class 4A No. 2 Jacksonville 25-15, 25-14, Carver of Montgomery 25-7, 25-6, Pike Road 25-17, 25-3 and Montgomery Catholic 25-17, 27-25 in pool play. They beat Class 5A No. 5 ranked Guntersville 25-14, 25-11 and Class 6A No. 5 St. Paul’s 24-26, 25-19, 25-7 in bracket play to advance to Saturday’s finals where they beat Class 3A top-ranked Montgomery Academy 25-14, 25-21.
Overall in the seven matches, Adleigh Mayes had 144 assists, 15 aces, 47 digs and six kills, while Autumn Mayes had 85 kills, 21 aces, 47 digs, seven assists and five block assists. Anna Riley had 51 kills, 31 digs, four aces and three block assists. Emma Houston had 93 digs, 10 aces, nine assists and four kills. Ella Grace Crowder had 20 digs and five aces.
Katie Griffin had a team-high eight block assists plus seven aces, seven kills, four digs and three assists. Megan Stewart had 12 kills and four digs and Lydia Camille Owens had 16 kills, seven digs and two block assists.
Enterprise goes 3-4: Enterprise finished on a high note at the KSA Classic in Orlando, winning their last two matches Saturday to end the three-day tournament with a 3-4 record.
The Wildcats beat Science Hill (Tenn.) 25-20, 22-25, 15-10 and Villa Maria Academy (Pa.) 25-21, 25-16 on Saturday.
On Friday, EHS lost to West Orange (Fla.) 25-22, 25-16 and to Coppell (Texas) 25-11, 25-20. In Thursday’s opening day of play, the Wildcats beat South Plantation (Fla.) 25-14, 25-13, but lost to Windermere (Fla.) 23-25, 25-11, 15-6 and to Sterling (Texas) 18-25, 25-23, 25-12.
For the tournament, Ali Wiggins had 10 aces, 60 kills, 38 digs, 47 assists and four blocks. Morgan Harrelson had nine aces, 29 kills, 54 digs, three blocks and 41 assists. Tatiana Bonilla had five aces and 51 digs. Mya Carter had 26 kills and seven blocks. Addy Thompson had 17 kills, 21 digs and four blocks. Hannah Chang had six blocks.
Emmanuel Christian falls: Emmanuel Christian fell behind two sets and almost battled back from the deficit, but fell short in a 25-16, 25-20, 6-25, 19-25, 15-11 loss to Calvary Christian Academy on Friday in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Kendell Sanders earned 13 aces and six kills, Lauren Presley had two aces, two kills and five assists and Sara Stewart had five kills for the Warriors, who dropped to 3-4 on the season.
Emmanuel’s junior varsity earned a 22-25, 25-22, 15-12 win. Katie Butler had three aces and three kills, Emma Gurman had three aces and two kills and Jessica Stevens had one ace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.