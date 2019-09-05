Rehobeth earned a Class 5A, Area 3 win at home over Charles Henderson, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22.
The Rebels improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in area play with the win. Charles Henderson dropped to 1-3 and 0-1.
Jenna Hixson and Jaci Parker paced Rehobeth. Hixson had four aces, six kills and Parker had two aces and 10 kills and both also earned two blocks. Makayla Peters had four aces and two digs, Samantha Stricker three aces and four digs and Grayci Webb three aces. Claire Watson had 16 assists and one ace and Honor Slayback had two digs.
For Charles Henderson, Anyla Shipman had 12 kills, Naja Canty four kills and Kelci Hicks three aces.
Enterprise splits two matches: Enterprise split a pair of matches in Auburn, beating Class 4A No. 5 Trinity 25-23, 25-14 and falling to fellow Class 7A foe Auburn 25-20, 26-24.
In the win over Trinity, Enterprise (5-6) was led by Ali Wiggins with eight kills, seven assists and two blocks, Morgan Harrelson with three kills and seven digs. Sammie Neuwien had two aces and five assists and Mya Carter had two kills and four blocks. Tatiana Bonilla had three assists and seven digs and Addy Thompson and Rhiannon Keck both had two blocks.
In the loss to Auburn, Harrelson had six kills and five digs, Thompson had five kills and Wiggins had three kills and 17 assists. Bonilla had six digs and Carter two blocks. Neuwien, Keck and Bonilla all had one ace.
Providence wins area battle: Class 4A No. 2-ranked Providence Christian earned a 25-5, 25-11, 25-7 win over 4A, Area 3 foe Dale County.
Adleigh Mayes earned six aces, 13 assists and two kills, Lindsay Champion had 15 assists, three aces and two digs and Autumn Mayes had eight kills, three digs, two block assists and one ace for Providence (10-1), which had all 13 players play.
Anna Riley had nine kills, Meredith Black three aces and two kills, while Katie Griffin and Eliza Payne Shipman both had three kills. Megan Stewart and Vivian Crump had two kills each with Crump also earning two digs. Ellie Grace Crowder had three digs and Anna Grace O’Brian had two digs.
Eufaula earns first win: Eufaula earned its first win of the season, defeating Carroll 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22.
The Tigers (1-2) were led by Savannah Simmons with 22 assists, two aces and six digs, Maggie White with six kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs, Emily Trammell with five kills and two aces and Taylor Hicks with six kills, four blocks and seven digs.
Eufaula lost in the JV game to Carroll, 25-14, 22-25, 15-5. Emily Nix had four kills, two blocks and one ace for the Tigers.
Ashford wins: Ashford defeated Headland 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 in an area match.
For the Yellow Jackets, Darian Bell had 10 aces and four kills, Savannah Money had two aces, four kills, four digs, four assists and one block and Maddie Brown had one ace, five kills, four digs, one block and one assist.
Emma Helms had one ace and seven assists, Lexi Glover had two aces and one block and Claire Aplin had four aces.
Opp gets win: The Bobcats (8-0) defeated Pleasant Home 25-21, 22-25, 15-12 in the best start in program history.
Addie Jacobs had nine kills and seven blocks, Taylor Carnley had 11 assists and seven kills and Enley Carnley had seven kills and 13 digs.
Evie Younce and Ansley Foster each had 12 assists.
Ariton wins: Ariton beat Abbeville 25-8, 25-9, 25-12. Caroline Hughes had 21 assists, Sarah Snyder had seven kills and Lilli Coker, Zhee Oliver and Kaydee Phillips each had six kills.
Ariton also won the JV match 25-11, 25-4.
Slocomb wins: The RedTops defeated Cottonwood 25-13, 22-25, 25-13, 27-25.
Slocomb also won the junior high match 25-4, 25-8.
No stats were available.
Wicksburg downs Samson: Wicksburg defeated Samson 25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 25-13 in a morning match at the Wicksburg campus.
Victoria Snyder earned seven aces and 14 assists and Jaden Bence 14 kills. Sue Ellen King earned five aces and three blocks, Madison Harrell 10 kills and two blocks and Morgan Zepp had 10 assists.
Wicksburg also won the junior varsity contest, 25-23, 27-25.
Geneva County sweeps Pike County: Geneva County defeated Pike County 25-10, 25-8, 25-8.
Hana Habbard earned 10 aces and 19 assists and Karoline Striplin earned nine kills, eight b locks and four aces. Anri Davis had eight kills, three aces and three digs and Hailey Archer delivered nine aces.
Geneva County also won the JV contest, 25-11, 25-15. Monserrat Castro had seven aces, Ebonie Wright six aces and five kills and Charlianna Boutwell five kills.
Goshen downs Luverne: Goshen earned a 25-11, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17 Class 2A, Area 6 win over Luverne.
Olivia Kyzar had five aces and 22 assists and Molly Wares had 11 kills, two aces, 19 digs and two assists for Goshen (2-5, 1-0). Julie Johns had eight kills, Ella Baker three aces and four kills and Kaci Wilkes had three aces and 13 digs.
Northside Methodist defeats ACA: Northside Methodist defeated Abbeville Christian 25-7, 25-10, 25-21.
Ellie Williams and Anna Lee Hathcock both had eight assists and two kills and Hathcock also earned six aces. Lucy Griffin earned five aces and Anna Johnston had 11 kills, three blocks and two aces. Mary Dennis had three aces and two kills and Elizabeth Helms had two aces and three kills. Kailyn McMahen had two aces and two kills and Abbey Quattlebaum had three aces and 13 digs.
NMA also won the JV contest, 25-14, 19-25, 15-12. Joleigh Parmer had three aces, three kills and nine assists, Cora Faison had five aces and five kills, Rachel Gray had two aces and five kills and Karleigh Williams had three aces.
Lakeside sweeps Evangel Christian: Lakeside School defeated Evangel Christian 25-11, 25-13, 25-17. Betsy Bennett had nine assists, Emily Moshell had three aces and three kills and Anna Murph had three kills.
Lakeside defeated Abbeville Christian on Tuesday, 25-18, 23-25, 25-9.
In JV action, Lakeside beat Evangel 25-14, 25-13 and beat Abbeville Christian on Tuesday2 25-20, 25-11.
G.W. Long sweeps Zion Chapel: G.W. Long swept Zion Chapel 25-8, 25-13, 25-12 with Mary Beth Long earning 18 kills, four aces, four blocks and four digs and Emma Claire Long earning seven kills.
Morgan Ferguson had three aces, five kills and five blocks, Breanna Henning had four kills and three aces and Makenna Long delivered 36 assists.
Kinston wins area battle over Brantley: Class 1A fifth-ranked Kinston swept Brantley in a Class 1A, Area 3 match, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17.
Faith Peters had 13 kills and five blocks, Sarah Beth Long had 33 assists and Sydney Smith three aces for Kinston.
Kinston also won the JV contest, 25-9, 25-17 as Claire McReynolds had 12 assists and 10 kills and Cadence Elmore had 12 assists.
Kinston’s junior high also won, taking a 25-8, 25-12 win. Cameran Whigham had five aces and nine assists, Mckinley Gibson had six aces and Baylee Smith four kills.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian sweeps Dale County: Providence Christian defeated Dale County 25-9, 25-18 as Maggie McCollough had six aces and Reagan Stevens had five kills.
Enterprise falls twice: Enterprise lost to Trinity 25-10, 25-15 and to Auburn 25-12, 25-17.
Against Trinity, Julia Dobras had three blocks and Taniyah Pruitt and Chrystena Culliver two blocks each. Lily Rhoades and Mikyla Kay had two digs each. Aubrey Reed and Kay had an ace each.
Versus Auburn, Kay had three kills and five digs, Olivia Holland had four assists and Makenna Kennedy two assists. Rhoades had seven digs and Kayden Taylor and Syliva Howell two each. Culliver had two blocks.
Ashford wins: Ashford defeated Headland 26-24, 25-13 as Maddy Decker had one ace and four kills, Mollie Carson Ingram had one ace and three kills and Ezra Wright had four kills.
Bobcats win: Opp defeated Pleasant Home 25-13, 25-22 as Emily Mitchell had four kills, four aces and six digs. Brook Mosley had five aces, Alli Butler four aces and three kills and Falen Davis two blocks.
Pleasant Home won the junior high match 25-15, 16-25, 15-9. For Opp, Reese Cauley had five aces and four digs, Amaya Womack had three kills and Madie Wilson had six assists.
