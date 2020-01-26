slocomb

Braydon Whitaker had 28 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers, and Tanner Berry had 15 points to lead Slocomb to a 64-52 win over Headland in high school basketball action Saturday night in Headland.

Patrick Burke led Headland with 15 points and Tyler Danzey and Marquez Reeves added 12 points each.

