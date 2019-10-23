The build-up to last week’s Geneva County-Daleville game had it as a showcase of the two of the premier running backs not only in the Wiregrass, but in all of Class 2A between Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson and Daleville’s Jalen White.
The two stars surpassed the hype with performances that earned both top accolades in the AHSAA Prep Spotlight this week and pushed their names into the state record book during an offensive shootout won by Daleville 70-51 that also set records.
White, Daleville’s senior standout, set a Warhawk school record and the third-best total in AHSAA state history with 465 yards rushing. He tied the school mark of seven rushing touchdowns, previously set in 2011 by Brandon Burks, now a member of the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. The seven TDs also ties for seventh most in AHSAA history. The state record is nine by Hubbertville’s Tommy Haley-Ricks in 2008.
Henderson, Geneva County’s sophomore sensation, had 283 all-purpose yards – 153 rushing off 20 carries, 95 yards on two kick returns and 35 yards off two receptions – with four touchdowns, including a 70-yard kickoff return. The kickoff return was his sixth this season, tying the AHSAA record for most in a season, and it was his seventh special teams score (one punt return for TD), which ranks third in AHSAA history.
Combined, the two standouts had 748 all-purpose yards and accounted for 80 points in the game. White, who also scored four two-point conversions (one off the state record of five), accounted for 50 points, sixth most by an individual in AHSAA history for a game. Henderson, who was a part of three successful two-point conversions in the game, accounted for 30 points.
For their efforts, White was honored as the top player in the AHAAA Offensive Prep Spotlight, while Henderson was honored as the top player in the AHSAA Special Teams Spotlight.
In addition to his offensive work, White also had 11 tackles in last week’s game, including one for a loss.
White chasing state rushing record: Following his performance, Daleville’s White moved his season totals to 2,919 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns through nine games.
The yardage total ranks seventh most in a season in AHSAA history. The top six totals all were amassed through playoff games.
With 81 more yards, White can become the fifth player to reach 3,000 yards in a season. He and his Daleville teammates face Barbour County on Friday. He also is assured of a game in the first round of the playoffs at Leroy, a team he gained 300 yards against in last year’s playoffs.
The Warhawk star is only 164 yards off the second-highest total in AHSAA history of 3,083 by Aliceville’s Kendal Gibson in 2000 and is 564 off the state’s top total of 3,483 set by former Dale County star Jamarius Henderson in 2014.
His 38 rushing TDs is tied for 18th most in AHSAA history, but well behind the state’s all-time mark of 53 by North Jackson’s Lee Witherspoon in 2018.
White has earned his 2,919 yards on 188 carries, giving him a 15.5 average per carry. He is averaging 324.3 yards per game.
According to an AHSAA release, White has been tabbed by USA Today as one of five finalists from the Southeast for its National Offensive Player of the Year award.
Daleville-Geneva County scoring record: Behind White and Henderson, the Daleville-Geneva County game produced a bunch of points – 121 to be exact. The total, according to research by the Montgomery Advertiser, was the third most this season in the state, including AISA games, and the second most in the AHSAA.
Interestingly, it wasn’t even the most last Friday night. Woodville and Coosa Christian combined for 127 last week with Woodville winning 71-56.
The combined 121 points by Daleville-Geneva County tied for 15th most in AHSAA history and 13th most in a non-overtime game.
The total was a school record in a game for both Daleville and Geneva County. The previous high for Daleville was 103 in a 55-48 win over G.W. Long in 2012. The previous record for Geneva County was 109 during a 59-50 loss to Highland Home in 2017.
Also, Daleville’s 70 points tied its school record for points in a game, previously set in 1994 during a 70-12 win over Geneva. It was the most points allowed by Geneva County in a game, surpassing the 66 points allowed in a shutout loss in 1923 to Sidney Lanier.
Points galore: Last week’s game marked the fourth time this season Geneva County played in a game with 100 or more points. The G.W. Long game featured 108 points (57-51 Bulldog loss), and the Ariton (54-49 loss) and Barbour County (71-32 win) games featured 103 points.
Geneva County also had a 91-point game earlier this year in a 54-37 win over Samson.
The total output are school records at Long, Ariton and Samson.
For the season, Geneva County has scored 356 points and allowed 348, both within reach of school records in a season with two games left. The record for points scored is 413 in 1992, which was set in 13 games, and the most allowed is 386 in 2002. The Bulldogs are 57 points from the offensive record and 38 from the points allowed mark.
They have games left with Houston County and Slocomb.
Points galore II: Northside Methodist’s 59-58 overtime loss to Fort Dale is the sixth highest scoring game in the state this season, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
The 58 points by the Knights in the loss and the total 115 points are both Northside Methodist records.
The overtime game was the second in the brief six-year history at NMA, which went into overtime last year against Lakeside.
More high scoring numbers: Abbeville scored 76 points – all in the first half – in last week’s 76-6 win over Barbour County. The 76 points are the most in a Yellow Jacket game, surpassing 72 against Slocomb in 1987.
During the game, Abbeville scored 44 in the second quarter, which ranks fifth in a quarter in AHSAA history.
The Dothan Wolves scored 42 points in the first quarter in its 56-13 win over Godby (Fla.) last week, ranking seventh most in a quarter in AHSAA history. The 56 points was a school record for the first-year Dothan program.
State player accolades: Nineteen area players earn accolades in AHSAA Prep Spotlight, either on offense, defense and special teams for play last week.
On offense, they were Daleville’s White, Kinston’s Colby Copeland, Ariton’s Brian Smith, Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles, Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds, New Brockton’s Kyan Horne, Goshen’s Bryan Galloway and Cottonwood’s Micah Lewis.
On defense, the honorees were Charles Henderson’s JB Sanders, Malcolm Hall and Tyrrell Jones, Ariton’s Blake Carroll, Cottonwood’s Jesse Cortez, Enterprise’s L.Z. Leonard, Geneva’s Dylan Creech and New Brockton’s Brandon McCoy.
The special teams honorees were Geneva County’s Henderson, Eufaula’s Davis Wingate and Dale County’s Keion Jackson.
Last games: Eight teams are playing their last regular-season game this week.
The eight teams, who all have next week off, are Rehobeth, Dale County, Providence Christian, Wicksburg, Ariton, Daleville, Elba and Northside Methodist.
Wicksburg, which is still fighting for a playoff spot, could be playing for the last time this season. The other seven teams are in the state playoffs in two weeks.
