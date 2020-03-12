Class 3A third-ranked Wicksburg rallied from a 3-0 fourth-inning deficit to down 2A No. 1 ranked G.W. Long 7-3 Thursday in Skipperville.
Wicksburg improved to 10-1, while Long fell to 7-5.
The Rebels grabbed the 3-0 lead off a Caison Long solo homer in the bottom of the first and a run-scoring double by Long and a RBI single by Carson Dunlap in the third.
The Panthers, though, scored three in the fourth to tie it and forged ahead with three in the top of the sixth. They added an insurance run in the seventh.
In the fourth, Beau Sellers, who led Wicksburg with two hits, doubled home Christopher Trua and later scored during an error on an Eli Williams grounder. Jackson Glover doubled home Sawyer Rivenbark with the other run.
In the sixth, Williams singled home Payton Crutchfield with the go-ahead run and Rivenbark, who singled earlier in the inning, scored on a Lucas Myers ground out and Williams scored on a Holden Wade sacrifice.
A Crutchfield sacrifice fly scored Tristan Hill in the seventh.
Sellers’ two hits lead Wicksburg. One of the hits was a double. Crutchfield had a triple and Glover and Kade Snell had a double each.
G.W. Long had only five hits, two coming from Caison Long.
Snell earned the win for Wicksburg, allowing three runs (all earned) and five hits, while striking out eight and walking just one.
Three pitchers worked for the Rebels with starter Caison Long throwing three shutout innings, striking out four. Parker Collier took the loss in relief.
Rehobeth 11, Charles Henderson 1: Parker Anderson allowed two hits in five innings and Luke Strickland and Joe Watkins both went 3-for-3 at the plate in the Rebels’ rout of the visiting Trojans.
Watkins had a triple and a double. Strickland had two doubles and drove in three runs.
Carson Herring was 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in five runs. Zach Chandler and Peyton Stephens both went 2-for-3. Stephens had two RBIs.
Henderson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Cole McWhorter’s RBI double scored Bailey Sparrow. Rehobeth answered with five in the bottom of the inning and never looked back.
The area rivals will play at Charles Henderson on Friday.
Ariton sweeps Abbeville: Landon Thrash went 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in two runs to help Ariton defeat the Yellow Jackets 13-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. Thrash then pitched a one-hitter in a 15-0 victory in the nightcap.
In the first game, Payne Griffin had a hit and drove in two runs. Gage Cumbie had two doubles and drove in a run. Jackson Blair had a double and three RBIs and Jackson Baker added a double and two RBIs.
Phenix Griffin pitched four innings and got the win. Griffin allowed three hits and three runs – two earned – and had nine strikeouts. Maddux Herring pitched the fifth for Ariton.
Kaden Conner led Abbeville with two hits, including a double. He drove in a run. Johnathan Simpson had a single and also drove in a run.
In the nightcap, Gage Cumbie had a grand slam and a double and Maddux Herring had two hits, including a double, and drove in five runs. Jackson Baker had a double and drove in two runs and Jackson Blair had two hits, including a double, drove in one run and scored four runs.
Nathan Hall had Abbeville’s only hit off Thrash, who struck out 11 and walked one in four innings.
Carroll 5, Greenville 2: In a Class 5A, Area 3 game, the Eagles downed Greenville as Jackson Kelley scattered six hits and two runs, both unearned, and struck out seven over seven innings.
Offensively, Jason Reese and Jack Chancey both had two hits with Chancey earning a double and Reese driving in a run. Nate Ward and Judson Patterson added a hit and RBI each.
Opp 18, McKenzie 1: River Day was 4-for-5 with a career-high five runs batted in and Jackson Pierce was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in for Opp.
Cody Walsh was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Ethan Cox was 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Tanner Hall pitched all four innings, allowing two hits and one run, while striking out eight.
Opp 4, Houston Academy 2: Opp scored all four of its runs with two outs in the first inning and held off Houston Academy, which scored two in the top of the seventh.
Brady James pitched six innings and allowed just three hits and a run, while striking out three. Stuart Baker earned a save, working the final inning.
Offensively for Opp, Cody Walsh had a double and two runs batted in and River Day and Lane Ballard both had a single and RBI each.
Macon-East 12, Abbeville Christian 0: At the Macon-East Tournament, the Generals earned only two hits in the loss – a single each from Connor Jones and Connor Hutto.
Softball
Dothan 13, Rehobeth 3: Class 6A’s top-ranked Wolves pulled away behind a seven-run sixth inning to beat Class 5A No. 6 ranked Rehobeth, 13-3.
Collier Peaden led a 13-hit attack with three hits, while twin sisters Natalie and Nicole Turner both hit home runs for Dothan (13-2). Natalie Turner’s shot was a two-run homer. She also had a RBI single.
Rayleigh Thagard had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, K.J. Braswell had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Jaala Torrence added a double and RBI. Katie Hoseid also had a double.
Rehobeth had only two hits, but one was a three-run homer by Stephanie Schoonover.
Dothan’s Torrence, an Alabama signee, went all six innings, striking out 15 and allowing just two hits and one walk.
Rehobeth’s Schoonover, a Kentucky signee, struck out 12 in 5 1/3 innings.
Prattville 15, Enterprise 7: Enterprise led 6-1 after four and 6-4 after five, but couldn’t hold off Prattville, which scored seven in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Mattie Bowden led Enterprise, going 3-for-4. Elizabeth Williams and Georgia Lessman both had two hits with Williams earning a double and a triple and driving in two runs. Lessman drove in one. Emma Faulk had a home run and drove in two runs.
Headland 7, Carroll 6: Cailin McCoy hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to help the Rams to the win.
Addison Scott went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, McCoy had two hits and two RBIs and Kristin Barr had two hits with a homer and drove in two runs. Caylee Quarles and Ainslie Condrey also had two hits each with Quarles driving in two runs.
Scott was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings and scattering six hits.
For Carroll, Alexia Worley and Kaileigh Gardner both had two hits each with Worley driving in two. Mykala Worley had a triple and drove in four runs.
Dale County 11, Ashford 6: In a Class 4A, Area 3 game, the Warriors scored four in the sixth to break a 6-6 tie and added an insurance run in the seventh in downing the 10th-ranked Jackets.
Gracie Suggs was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs batted in to lead Dale County. Emily Castle had two hits and one RBI and Ainyah Stokes had a hit with two RBI. Liz Rodebaugh earned a double and Elly Castle had a single and RBI.
For Ashford, Barrett Lawrence had a homer, a double and three runs batted in and Darian Bell had two hits, one a homer, and two runs batted in.
Eufaula 15, Russell County 0: Carly Puckett and Sydney Wiggins combined on a three-inning no-hitter and Shanaya Collins had two hits and four runs batted for Eufaula.
Puckett pitched two innings and recorded the two strikeouts. Wiggins pitched a perfect third.
Collins belted a three-run homer and a RBI double. Carly Puckett had a two-run triple and RBI ground out, Catherine Nolin had a RBI double and Emily Trammell and Samiya Jones both had a run-scoring single. Carley Clark had RBI on a bases-loaded walk. Puckett and Wiggins finished with two hits each.
LAMP 4, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans fell to Class 4A ninth-ranked LAMP, earning just three hits – a double each from Dakota Berry and McKenzie Cain and a single by Heather Maxwell.
Geneva 9, Straughn 5: Pazley Lamb came in relief in the second inning and Geneva came back from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Straughn 9-5.
Abbie Sullivan had two hits and drove in two runs for Geneva. Shelby Hammock had a hit and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Lamb, in relief of starter Katlyn Conner, pitched 5 2/3 innings. She gave up six hits and one run with three strikeouts and two walks.
Geneva rallied from a 5-2 deficit after four innings with two in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Chambers Academy 7, Lakeside 2: Mackenzie Eriksen and Carlee Davis both had a hit and drove in a run, but it wasn’t enough for Lakeside.
Chambers led 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, but scored four runs to break it open.
Hannah Buchan pitched all seven innings for the Chiefs and gave up seven hits and two earned runs. She struck out five and walked one.
Brantley sweeps Florala: Lauren Hudson pitched a perfect game and the Bulldogs stayed perfect at 9-0 this season with a 15-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader.
Hudson struck out eight. Kayla Navarre had three hits and drove in four runs. Emory Bush had two hits and two RBIs. Shonete Barginere added two hits and drove in three runs for Brantley.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs (10-0) again won 15-0. Kayden Dunn had two hits, including a double and drove in four runs. Barginere had two hits and three RBIs.
JV Softball
Ashford 7, Dale County 6: Aries Garrett ripped a triple to left field that drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning for Ashford. Garrett finished with two hits and drove in three runs.
Kadence Carroll pitched all four innings for the Yellow Jackets and got the win. She gave up seven runs, one earned with one strikeout.
Dale County erased a 5-1 deficit and took a 6-5 lead when the Warriors scored five runs in the third. In the bottom of the inning, Trinity McCree tied it with a home run, setting the stage for Garrett’s game-winning triple.
Wicksburg 7, Slocomb 1: Lane Carpenter had two hits, including an RBI double, and the Panthers scored six runs in the top of the second inning.
Dahlia Ganz pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks.
MaKenzie Eldridge had Slocomb’s hit.
Soccer
Carroll JV girls 2, Houston Academy 1: Audrey McDonald and Savannah Pedroza each had a goal and an assist to lead the Lady Eagles JV to the 2-1 win. Tenley White, Abigail Tanner and Allison Cairns led the defense. Jamiya Jones had five saves in goal.
Carroll JV boys 5, Houston Academy 1: Abraham Khan scored three times to lead Carroll to the win. Kyon Reynolds and Holden Barefield added the other goals. Jakerion Ware earned the win in goal with seven saves and no goals allowed.
Golf
Rehobeth wins match: Rehobeth shot a team 326 – led by Brantley Scott’s fine 67 – and two more Rebels broke 90 – Evan Yeager (82) and Parker Turner (85) to win a four-team match at Dothan National on Thursday.
Dothan Prep was second with a team 402, Wicksburg shot a 416 and Eufaula carded at 417. Dothan Prep’s low golfer was Alex Broadway (88). Jackson Mitchell had an 89 for Eufaula and Trenton Ables shot a 91 to pace Wicksburg.
