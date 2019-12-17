Sawyer Rivenbark scored his only two points of the game at the most opportune time – with two seconds left to give Wicksburg a 47-45 win over Dale County.
Devontae White led Wicksburg with 19 points and Clay Morrison had eight points, all in the second half.
Keshaun Martin led Dale County with 20 points.
Eufaula 87, Carroll 42: Caleb Paige scored 35 points, highlighted by 10 3-pointers, eight of which came in the first quarter when the Tigers led 29-18.
Eiseric Thomas had 17 points and Jadarious Blackshire and Rodarius Thomas had 12 points each.
Elijah Terry led Carroll with eight points.
New Brockton 49, Kinston 47: The Gamecocks overcame a two-point deficit in the final minute for the win.
Dillon Kelty had 14 points and CJ Wilkerson 11 for New Brockton.
Cale Sumblin had 21 points and Ayden Wallace 17 for Kinston.
Charles Henderson 58, Barbour County 49: Devin Parker had 12 points and Mario Davenport and Zach Henderson had 10 each for CHHS.
Jaborius Bennett had 16 points, Ralphael Williams 12 and Ziquayvion Nelson had 10 for Barbour County.
Pike County 51, Bullock County 46: Andres Burney had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Pike County. Omar Cumberbatch added 12 points.
G.W. Long 69, Geneva 56: Kobie Stringer led four Rebels in double figures with 20 points. Braxton Whitehead and Caison Long followed with 16 each and Avery Roberts had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Noah Johnson had 11 points and Kahari McReynolds 10 for Geneva.
Headland 86, Daleville 81: Patrick Burke score 29 points, Andre Galloway had 15 points with 10 rebounds and Bryce Cunningham 11 points and eight rebounds to pace Headland.
Daleville had four in double figures – Tomar Hobdy with 19, Peanut Bloodsaw with 18, Bryan Beckwith with 16 and Sincere McKenzie with 15.
Opp 62, Highland Home 56: Bryan Matthews scored 21 points to help Opp advance to the finals of the Georgiana tournament.
Erik Matthews added 18 points and River Day scored 14 for the Bobcats (2-1).
Highland Home’s Marquez Harris scored 20 points. Keldric Faulk added 11 and Roosevelt Harris finished with 10 points for the Flying Squadron. Opp will play Georgiana on Wednesday for the title.
Brantley 84, Pleasant Home 50: Tucker Kilcrease had 17 points on five 3-pointers and Billy Burnett added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Taye Person scored 15 points and Kenuwyn Dixon and Khaliq Smith added 11 points each as the Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the season.
Varsity Girls
Eufaula 86, Carroll 56: The Class 6A, second-ranked Tigers played a dominant second half, scoring 50 points and pulling away from a six-point halftime lead.
Eufaula (13-1) got 22 points and five rebounds from Zahria Hoskey. Denahria Hicks had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mi’Kasia Floyd added 14 points and eight boards, Emily Nix had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Jalyiah Pierce had four points and grabbed 10 boards.
For Carroll, Ameyah Gray and Jordyn Crews scored 17 points each and Zyisha Carson and Ta’kahya Condrey added 11 points each. The Eagles were in the game, trailing just 36-30 at halftime.
G.W. Long 45, Geneva 30: Mary Beth Long had 16 points, Makenna Long 14 and Emmaline Hughes 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Melody Watson led Geneva with 12 points.
Headland 71, Daleville 35: Amiyah Danzey had 20 points, leading four Rams in double figures. Jayden Blackmon had 19, Alexus Neal 14 and Adrianna Galloway 12.
Janee Clements led Daleville with 15 points and Erika Herring had nine.
Charles Henderson 90, Barbour County 15: Niaira Jones scored 26 points, 24 coming in the first half, and Samira Moore had 24 to lead CHHS.
Deanna Gosha added 12 points and Raven Williams 11.
Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with six.
Elba 55, Luverne 40: Nina Williams had 14 points, Jaylyn Baker 13 and Freeda Hooks 12 for Elba.
La’Shanti Thomas had 13 to lead Luverne.
Andalusia 52, Goshen 21: Shalisa Thomas had 15 points to lead Andalusia.
Brionna Burden led Goshen with nine points.
Dale County 28, Wicksburg 25: Chyann Beasley led Dale County with eight points.
Stevie Henderson led Wicksburg with nine points.
Highland Home 47, Opp 30: Vanessa Stoudemire led Opp (0-3) with 12 points.
Tarriana Sankey scored 12 points and Bailey McVay added 10 for the Flying Squadron.
Brantley 36, Pleasant Home 29: Yasmine Upshaw scored 14 points and Gabby Perkins added 11 points and 15 rebounds for Brantley (5-4).
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 55, Daleville 36: Kell Brown had 13, Jordin Tropnase 11 and TJ Buttone 10 to lead Headland.
Jaduey Clay had 18 points and Romeo McKenzie 10 for Daleville.
Dale County 34, Wicksburg 28: JoJo Rodgers scored 10 points to lead Dale County.
Dalton Taggart led Wicksburg with 12 points.
Late Monday
Boys
Grace Christian (Ga.) 89, Emmanuel Christian 87 (OT): Javon Neal scored 25 points, Josh Johnson 17, Caleb McGahee 15 and Jayln Brown 14 for Emmanuel Christian.
