Name: Theresa Reynolds
School: Wicksburg
Sport: Softball
Position: Shortstop
Coach: Nathan Rainey
College: Chipola College
Coach: Belinda Hendrix
Accomplishments: As a sophomore, Reynolds earned a .458 batting average with five home runs, 13 doubles, 31 runs batted in and eight stolen bases while fielding .895 percent at shortstop. This past spring, she batted .325 with four home runs, 12 doubles and eight stolen bases, while fielding at .875 percent. She signed to play with Chipola, last year’s national junior college champion, over offers from several other junior colleges.
Reynolds on signing: It feels amazing. I know all my hard work has paid off.
On Chipola: I prayed about it for a long time and God gave me a sign and I knew Chipola was my place. They have a great program. They are very successful and I am glad that I chose there.
On what she does best: I am definitely a defensive person (on the field). I don’t like to brag a lot, but I will tell you that I will work hard no matter what.
On how Wicksburg and her teammates helped her: Not only as an athlete, (but) they have bettered me as a person too. I am glad coach Rainey turned around the Wicksburg program because I wouldn’t be here without that.
On what solid her on Chipola: Their success in the past few years. They have won three national championships in past five years. It (signing with them) shows me how good I can be. For them to offer me, it meant something.
Rainey on Reynolds: If you are looking for a kid that demonstrates the mentality we are trying to produce as far as being a great teammate, being an unselfish player, caring about your teammates and celebrating their success more than yours that is the kind of kid Theresa is. Obviously, she has some athletic ability too, but the intangibles are what make her stick out. She hustles everywhere she is going. From dugout to her position, she is always running. She is always max effort.
Rainey on Reynolds on the field: She has held down the shortstop position for us since the ninth grade. She has developed in that aspect and improved. We have relied on her defense a lot. Offensively, she has improved over the years. She can hit for power and she is fast enough she can bunt and play small ball.
