Carson Brannon admits catching pitcher Kade Snell is a challenge that keeps him on his toes.
Snell, meanwhile, enjoys pitching to Brannon, a catcher who he described as a “brick wall” behind the plate.
On Wednesday, the two Wicksburg baseball standouts, who have been Panther battery mates the last two years, signed a national letter of intent to continue their career at the college level.
Snell, a left-handed pitcher with good velocity and a nasty curve ball, inked with Auburn, while Brannon, a gritty catcher who also plays shortstop, signed with Coastal Alabama Community College of Brewton.
“It has been a long day coming,” said Snell, who committed to Auburn in September of 2018. “I have wanted to go play college baseball my whole life.”
“It is a dream come true,” added Brannon. “I get to go chase my dream and play college baseball.”
The 6-foot, 220-pound Snell, a two-time Class 3A all-state player, has four main pitches he works with against hitters - a curve ball, slider, change-up and an upper 80s-low 90s fastball.
“It is a challenge,” Brannon said of catching the Panther left-handed ace. “He is good. His movement is crazy, (and he has) nice velocity. I have to be on my toes and be ready. He is not just an average dude.”
Snell is equally praising of his catcher, who made only five errors in 194 chances as a catcher and shortstop last season.
“I have a brick wall back there,” Snell said. “I know not a lot is going to get by him. I do throw some pitches that have more movement and I know I can throw it to him because I know he will catch it. I like having Carson behind the plate.”
For Snell, Wednesday’s signing culminates a lot of long, hard days of playing baseball with his older brother, Tucker, a former Wicksburg player who now attends school at Auburn.
“I always thought in the back of my mind, ‘I hope it happens’ but it got surreal when Auburn started contacting me and all that stuff,” Snell said. “Me and Tucker were like, ‘This is a big possibility. This might actually happen.’ Before you know it, my dream came true.”
Snell dominated on the mound as a sophomore, earning second-team all-state honors in Class 3A with an 8-0 record and a 1.57 earned run average. He struck out 73 batters and walked 26 over 49 innings.
A Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree, he also excelled as a hitter, amassing a .438 batting average (35-of-80) with a .532 on-base percentage and 37 runs batted in over 27 games. He helped the Panthers to a 22-11 record and to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
This past season, he had another strong year, finishing with a 2.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts to 18 walks in just 45 innings as a pitcher with a 3-3 record. He batted .453 with 17 runs batted in on offense, while striking out just two times in 78 at-bats. He helped Wicksburg to a 14-14 record and the first round of Class 3A state playoffs.
“Kade has a ton of ability, both as a pitcher and hitter,” Wicksburg head coach Jarod Wagner said. “He is a high-velocity pitcher who is a strikeout guy. He has a really tough mentality when he pitches.
"He will throw a hard slider with his fastball, which has a lot of movement. His change-up is good too, though we didn’t use it a ton last year. That is something we will use more this year. As a hitter, he hits for power and for average.”
Snell is the third Wiregrass player to sign with Auburn in the last 12 months. Former Northview pitcher Blake Burkhalter inked with the Tigers last fall and former Headland standout Chase Wilkerson signed with Auburn Wednesday out of San Jacinto (Texas) College.
Another Wiregrass connection – former Northview standout and current Auburn assistant coach Gabe Gross – was the initial spark for Snell in his recruitment to Auburn.
“Gabe was the first to call,” Snell said. “He actually had the first long conversation.”
The Panther pitcher also received an offer from South Alabama and interest from Virginia Tech, Georgia and Alabama.
A lifelong Auburn fan, Snell said he felt comfortable with Tiger coaches.
“I love everything about Auburn,” Snell said. “Everything is so close and you feel like a family there. I am just thankful that the coaches have welcomed me like I was one of their own. I am looking forward to next season with Auburn. I can’t tell Auburn enough, ‘Thank you for giving me this opportunity and War Eagle!’”
Brannon, a 5-foot-9, 170-pounder, said he enjoyed his visit to Coastal Alabama in Brewton.
“It felt like home,” Brannon said. “It felt like family. It felt like I really fit in with the way they play baseball over there.”
During his trip to Brewton, Brannon had a try-out with the Warhawks and had a favorable day that impressed Coastal coaches.
“I was staying on the ball and hit a few balls hard,” Brannon said. “I had a real good day.”
This past spring, Brannon finished with a .321 batting average, fourth best on Wicksburg’s roster, and led the team in doubles (10) and walks (22). He was second in on-base percentage (.481), while striking out only 10 times in team-high 107 plate appearances.
“Carson is really good defensively,” Wagner said. “He was really solid for us last year. As a hitter, he has a lot of pop. He could be a lead-off guy or hit fourth if you need him too. He hits the ball hard and doesn’t strike out a ton. I feel like he can be a good RBI guy if we can find other guys who can hit earlier in the lineup.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.