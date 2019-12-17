After 20 years as a head volleyball coach, including the last eight at Enterprise, Janie Wiggins has decided to step away from the role to spend time watching her two daughters play the sport in college.
Wiggins’ resignation as head coach was approved by the Enterprise School Board Tuesday. She remains as a drivers education teacher.
Wiggins, who coached at Kinston before coming to Enterprise, will continue to stay involved in the sport, though, as director of the Deep South Volleyball Club and with personal volleyball lessons.
“I will be able to schedule things around so I can go watch my girls play,” Wiggins said of her oldest daughters Alex (senior next year at Alabama State) and Ali (freshman at Coastal Alabama-South Community College). Wiggins also has a seventh-grade daughter, Abigail, who plays at Dauphin Junior High.
“They have been on the volleyball court since before they were born – all three of them,” Wiggins said. “They have sacrificed at times so I could coach and work with everyone else’s children. I want to be that mom that can go and enjoy watching my children play at that next level, especially after they put in the amount of work to be at that level. I want to be able to enjoy that (watching them). I think it is important for me to do that.”
Wiggins said it wasn’t a case of burnout or coaching fatigue, citing she still has the passion to coach the sport.
“I love what I do here,” Wiggins said. “I could keep doing this for 40 years and enjoy every minute of it, but I don’t want to miss an important time in my children’s lives. I feel like I need to be there.”
The change will also allow her to see more of Abigail's volleyball matches.
“I only got to see three of Abigail’s matches (at Dauphin) this past year with my schedule and also trying to go watch Alex play,” Wiggins said. “It was tough trying to be in four places at one time.”
Wildcat athletic director Trent Trawick called Wiggins a “class act” for the sport of volleyball and for Enterprise.
“She is a class act who is very dedicated and very committed not only to herself but volleyball as a sport, committed to Enterprise High School and to the young ladies she has had the opportunity to coach. She will be greatly missed here.”
In addition to coaching at Enterprise, Wiggins was a head coach for 12 years (2000-11) at Kinston, her alma mater. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to a state title in 2006 and a state runner-up finish in 2003 and to a 365-145 record.
Overall in her 20 years as a head coach, she amassed a 631-249 career record, including a 266-104 record in her eight years at Enterprise. Sixteen of her 20 teams reached the state tournament, including this past fall’s team that went 32-15.
Wiggins was honored as Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year six times, most recently in 2017 when she directed the Wildcats to a 40-8 record and to the state tournament despite playing a schedule that featured all seven eventual AHSAA state champions.
A former standout at Troy State, Wiggins was head coach at Enterprise State for two years (1995-96) and an assistant coach at Kinston (1997-99) before her head coaching roles at Kinston and Enterprise.
While she is stepping away from the high school coaching ranks, Wiggins will remain active with the Deep South Volleyball Club and its new facility on Glover Avenue in Enterprise.
“We are in the process of getting a facility up and running, so I can do lessons and work year-round with volleyball and schedule that around their (the daughters) matches and tournaments,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins, who is highly-active in Fellowship Christian of Athletes, said she tentatively plans to call the facility, “The Link.”
“I want to link their spiritual relationship with their skill side and link it to the community,” Wiggins said. “I have tried to be available with our rec facility to get their volleyball rec up and running. I want to work directly with FCA to get that more involved in what I am doing, too.”
Trawick said the school has already received some inquiries about the position, but said the program probably wouldn’t actively work on filling the spot until January since the Christmas break starts later this week.
“We will probably start in January to begin searching for the person who we feel can continue to build off what she has built,” Trawick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.