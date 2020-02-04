It will be another active day in the Wiregrass on National Signing Day.
At least 25 athletes from 13 schools will ink letters of intent today to play college football.
Many of the 25 will attend Wednesday’s annual Dothan Eagle Signing Day luncheon sponsored by Southern Bone & Joint and Encore Rehab. They will be joined by several athletes who signed in the early signing period in December.
All eyes will be on Daleville running back Jalen White, the Class 2A State Back of the Year winner who set the AHSAA state record for rushing yards this past season with 3,517 and accounted for 322 points during the season.
Daleville head coach Desmond Lett said Tuesday that the Warhawk standout has committed to Sun Belt Conference member Georgia Southern University, but was still holding out hope to be snagged by the University of Florida.
The Gators are in the running for several other high-profile running backs and if those fall through, White could be next in line to receive an offer, said Lett.
Four other area standouts are expected to sign with a Division-I program. Eufaula linebacker Brooks Weeks plans to attend Troy, while offensive lineman teammate Cade Gothard intends to sign with South Alabama, the same program of Wicksburg defensive lineman Dustin Woodham. Charles Henderson deep snapper Barton Hicks plans to ink with UAB.
As of late Tuesday, four players each from Eufaula and Charles Henderson were planning to sign and three from Dothan.
In addition to Weeks and Gothard, Eufaula offensive lineman Dallas Ingram and wide receiver Zy Tennille plan to sign, respectively, with Jacksonville State and Faulkner of Montgomery.
The Charles Henderson four are Hicks along with Bradley Caldwell, Tyrrell Jones and Sean McKinney. Caldwell plans to sign with Huntingdon, Jones with Dodge (Kansas) Community College and McKinney with Faulkner.
Dothan has three players signing. Running back Ty Webb plans to sign with West Alabama, while linemen Joseph Kallio with Huntingdon and defensive lineman Preston Whitaker with Mid American Nazarene, a NAIA program in Kansas.
The Wolves had one player sign in December — athlete Jabre Barber with Troy.
Enterprise has two athletes planning to sign today — offensive lineman Fernando Diaz with Division-II Delta State and K.D. McCray with NAIA’s Pikeville (Ky.) University. Quarterback Jackson Darlington signed in December with Air Force.
Three other schools have two players signing, including Barbour County, which has its first signee in eight years. Wide receiver/kick return specialist Ralpheal Williams and outside linebacker Javier Walker both plan to sign with Rochester Community and Technical College.
Geneva teammates Dylan Creech and Kahari McReynolds are signing with Montgomery schools a few miles apart. Creech, a linebacker, is signing with Alabama State and McReynolds, a slot receiver/running back, with nearby Huntingdon.
Ariton also has a pair of signees — defensive end Tommy Oliver with Faulkner and defensive lineman Callan Neathawk with Wisconsin Lutheran.
Other players who plan to sign are Rehobeth defensive lineman Peyton Jinks, Headland running back Tyler Danzey, Slocomb wide receiver Tanner Berry and Goshen defensive lineman Dustin McFarland.
Jinks plans to ink with Huntingdon and Danzey with Culver-Stockton College in Missouri. Berry plans to sign with Point University in West Point, Ga., and McFarland with Illinois College.
In addition to Dothan’s Barber and Enterprise’s Darlington, three other area players signed in December. Headland’s Dre Newman signed with Southern Illinois, New Brockton’s Russell Weeks with Army and Elba’s Dez Roberson with Western Kentucky.
Roberson is already enrolled in winter classes at Western Kentucky and working out with the Hilltoppers.
Two local players of note are walking on to play college ball. Providence Christian running back Wise Gordon, the school’s all-time leading rusher, plans to walk on at Troy, while Houston Academy deep snapper Alex Applefield plans to walk on at Samford.
