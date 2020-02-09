The Wiregrass Kings Junior Varsity boys basketball team advanced to the Alabama Christian Schools Conference championship game, downing the East Central Pirates 54-41 in the ACSC semifinals on Saturday night.
The JV Kings will play for the conference tournament title on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Samford University in Birmingham.
Will Holland led Saturday’s win with 22 points and four assists. Kane Helder had 16 points and three steals and Aden Spann had nine points, four rebounds and three steals.
Also on Saturday, the Wiregrass JV Kings were awarded the regular-season conference championship trophy and Helder, Holland and Spann all received their all-conference awards from the regular season.
