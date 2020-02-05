The Wiregrass Kings captured the Alabama Christian Schools Conference regular season title Tuesday night, beating Evangel Christian 72-56.
The Kings (17-5, 7-1) were led by Caleb Miller with 31 points, six rebounds and four steals and Kane Helder with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nolan Perry added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The junior varsity Kings (16-1, 7-1) lost for the first time on the season, falling to Evangel Christian 40-36. Aden Spann had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Kane Helder had 12 points with five rebounds.
The junior high Kings (12-1, 8-0) earned a 25-19 win with Alec Spann leading the way with eight points. Tucker Duren added seven points.
The JV Kings play in the state tournament semifinals against Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. The varsity Kings play in the state semifinals next Friday at Samford University in Birmingham.
