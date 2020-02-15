The Wiregrass Kings won its first ever ACSC state championship by beating defending champs Evangel 63-61 on Saturday at Samford University.
The Kings’ Caleb Miller was named tournament MVP, and he and James Strickland were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Kings were led by Miller’s 18 points and nine rebounds. Nolan Perry scored 16 points, Hunter Nunley 10 points and Kane Helder and James Strickland nine points each.
The Wiregrass Kings JV Boys Basketball team also won their first ever ACSC Tournament Championship by beating Evangel 50-38.
The Kings’ Will Holland was named tournament MVP, and he and Kane Helder were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Kings were led by Will Holland’s 17 points, Helder’s 15 points and 11 rebounds and Tanner White’s nine points.
