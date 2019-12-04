Five girls and two boys swimmers plus one relay team from Wiregrass high schools go for the gold this weekend in Auburn.
The local swimmers are competing in the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship at Auburn University’s Martin Aquatics Center. The event is Friday and Saturday.
The local group includes Dothan’s Kai Zhang, Providence Christian’s Kloei Kiefer, Opp’s Emma Younce and Goshen’s Addi Bruner in two events each, plus Houston Academy’s Madison Patel in one event on the girls side.
Rehobeth’s Zachary Hannah and Opp’s Connor Tillman are both in two events on the boys side.
The area’s lone relay team at the meet is Dothan’s 200 freestyle team of senior Nicholas Swanlow and freshmen Cody Wagoner, Carl Forrester and Noah Day.
The individuals and relay team qualified for the state meet by either finishing in the top three at the South Section meet on Nov. 22-23 or matching state qualifying times during the season.
Dothan’s Zhang, a junior, competes in the Class 6A-7A 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. During the South Section meet in Mobile, Zhang won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute and 10.48 seconds. She was runner-up in the IM after a 2:18.80 time.
Providence’s Kiefer, an eighth grader, swims in the Class 1A-5A 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. The lone PCS member at the section meet, she was runner-up in the 200 IM with a 2:24.97 time and third in the 100 fly with a 1:03.92 time in Mobile. A year ago at the state meet, Kiefer finished fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM.
Opp’s Younce is back to defend her gold medal in the Class 1A-5A 50-yard freestyle. She is also swimming in the 100 backstroke. The Opp senior was runner-up at last week’s section meet in both the 50 free (25.69 seconds) and 100 back (1:01.30).
Goshen’s Bruner, a silver medalist last year in the Class 1A-5A 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke, is back for a shot at gold in the 100 breaststroke and will also compete in the 100 butterfly. Last week, the junior won the breaststroke event in 1:09.04 and was runner-up in the 100 fly in 1:01.19.
Houston Academy’s Patel, a junior, competes at state in the Class 1A-5A 100 backstroke. She finished fourth with a 1:08.91 state-qualifying time at the section meet.
On the boys side, Rehobeth’s Hannah swims in the Class 1A-5A 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly after winning the 50 and finishing second in the 100 at section. His winning 50 freestyle time was 22:42 and his runner-up butterfly time was 57.54. A year ago, the sophomore finished sixth at state in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Opp’s Tillman enters the state meet after a double victory at the section meet, capturing the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.39 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:21.65. The junior competes in both events at the Class 1A-5A state meet this weekend. A year ago, Tillman finished fourth at state in the 200 freestyle.
The Dothan 200 freestyle relay team finished seventh at the section meet. Its time of 1:41.22 beat the Class 6A-7A state-qualifying standard.
Two other Wiregrass programs — Enterprise and Eufaula — did not have an individual or relay team qualify for state.
Team section results: The Wiregrass had seven teams compete at the South Section with the Houston Academy girls and Enterprise girls earning the highest finishes. HA was sixth in Class 1A-5A with 97 points and Enterprise sixth in 6A-7A with 136 points.
The Dothan Wolves, in their first year as a consolidated program, finished seventh in Class 6A-7A in both girls and boys with both, coincidentally, earning 111 points.
Following the Houston Academy girls in Class 1A-5A were Wiregrass programs Goshen (9th, 37 points), Opp (10th, 34) and Providence Christian (11th, 33).
In addition to Enterprise and Dothan in Class 6A-7A, Eufaula had five points in girls action and nine in the boys competition.
In Class 1A-5A, the Opp boys, behind Tillman’s efforts, finished seventh with 40 points and Rehobeth, behind Hannah, was eighth with 37 points.
Dothan results: Zhang’s performance in the Class 6A-7A 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke sparked the Wolves at the South Section meet.
The Wolves’ boys team earned fifth place in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:24.06 time, though it fell short of qualifying for state. The 200 medley relay team finished ninth in 2:20.76.
Individually, Day finished seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:05.55), while Wagoner was eighth in the 50 freestyle (24.62) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (54.75) and Forrester eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.24) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (55.83).
On the girls side, Dothan’s 200 freestyle relay team finished eighth (2:15.88) and Carrie Elaine Smith 15th in the 100 freestyle (1:04.65).
Patel, Hart pace HA: Patel’s fourth-place state-qualifying time led Houston Academy at the section meet, but Holley Hart added a strong sixth-place effort in the 100 backstroke (1:14.93) and the Raider girls’ 400 freestyle relay team finished fourth in 4:41.10 and 200 freestyle team seventh in 2:04.89.
Hallbert sparks Enterprise: Enterprise’s effort at the section meet was led by Adrianna Hallbert, who finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:14.05) and 11th in the 50 freestyle (28.13).
Also for the Enterprise girls, the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle teams all finished in fifth. The medley team had a 2:08.63 time, the 200 free team a 1:55.01 time and 400 freestyle group a 4:45.05 time.
Other results for the Enterprise girls included Allison Best (7th, 200 IM, 2:42.13; 12th, 100 breaststroke, 1:24.63), Jolee Fernandez (9th, 100 butterfly, 1:13.48; 13th, 100 backstroke, 1:12.37) and Maggie Coyle (16th, 100 freestyle, 1:04.70)
Two Enterprise boys competed — Zack Gayford (10th, 200 freestyle, 2:10.55) and Huk Blunt (14th in both 50 freestyle, 25:46 and 100 freestyle, 55.76). The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay (10th, 2:03.07) and 200 freestyle relay (9th, 1:45.31) also competed.
Two compete for Eufaula: Eufaula had two swimmers at the section meet. Mary Clare Boyce was 12th in the Class 6A-7A girls 100 backstroke (1:12.34) and Emiliana Carmona was ninth in the boys 100 backstroke (1:09.31).
