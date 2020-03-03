Just two days after the completion of the winter sports schedule, the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved alignment changes in bowling and wrestling plus the latest areas for basketball during a special called teleconference late Monday.
The approved changes, announced Tuesday by the AHSAA, go into effect next season and apply to the next two classification periods (2020-21 and 2021-22).
Wiregrass teams were affected by the changes in all three sports.
Bowling was expanded from one division to two – Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A – and wrestling was changed with Class 5A separating from Class 1A-4A and moved up to make a 5A-6A class. Class 7A remained by itself.
Both changes were made, according to the AHSAA, to create balance due to an increase in teams in both sports and to allow smaller schools a better chance to win state titles. In bowling, Class 6A or 7A schools have won all five boys state titles and a 6A or 7A team has won three of the last five girls titles. In wrestling, eight of the top 10 teams in 1A-5A and 11 of 14 individual weight divisions were won by 5A schools and 21 of the 28 individual finalists were from 5A.
In both cases, Houston Academy, the lone area team with both sports, will theoretically have better chances to compete for a state title as will Slocomb’s bowling team. Both are in Class 1A-4A.
In basketball, most Wiregrass teams have new area foes following reclassification in November and the latest assignments released Tuesday.
>> Dothan moved up from Class 6A to 7A and was placed in Area 3 with Enterprise, Jeff Davis and Prattville. The Wolves replace R.E. Lee, which dropped down to 6A.
>> Eufaula stayed in Class 6A, but now has a four-team area (Area 4) with Opelika, Russell County and Valley. The latter moved up from 5A. Eufaula was previously in a two-team area with Dothan.
>> The Wiregrass’ representation in Class 5A was split in two areas after Headland and Andalusia moved up from 4A. Headland joins Carroll and Rehobeth in Area 3 while Charles Henderson is joined in Area 4 by Andalusia and Greenville.
>> In Class 4A, Ashford and Dale County remained, but are now joined by Geneva and Straughn, both up from 3A, to form Area 2.
>> The Wiregrass has two Class 3A areas – five-team Area 3 and four-team Area 4. Area 3 has Daleville, Houston Academy, Providence Christian, Slocomb and Wicksburg. Area 4 features Goshen, New Brockton, Opp and Pike County.
Daleville, Goshen and New Brockton moved up from Class 2A. Slocomb shifted from a west area to an east area and Pike County flipped from east to west.
>> In Class 2A, Wiregrass teams Abbeville, Cottonwood, Geneva County and Houston County are in Area 2, while Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long and Zion Chapel are in Area 3
Elba moved up from Class 1A and joined Area 3, replacing Barbour County, which dropped to 1A. Abbeville moved from Area 5 to Area 2 and Zion Chapel moved from Area 4 to Area 3.
The Wiregrass lost an area after Goshen and New Brockton moved up and Samson went down.
>> Perhaps the biggest change came in Class 1A where Barbour County dropped down from 2A, but was placed in a northern Area 6 with Central of Hayneville (Lowndes County) and Auburn-area teams Loachapoka and Notasulga.
The Wiregrass’ other 1A area – Area 2 – features Florala, Kinston, Pleasant Home and Samson as Samson dropped from 2A to replace Elba. Brantley moved out of the area to Area 3 with Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level and J.F. Shields.
The AHSAA’s Competitive Balance factor affected only two private schools in basketball – St. Luke’s and Madison Academy. The factor assigns points to private schools based off high state finishes. St. Luke’s moved from 1A to 2A and Madison Academy from 5A to 6A.
No teams were affected by Competitive Balance in bowling or wrestling.
The AHSAA also approved alignments for indoor track and field with divisions remaining the same. Four teams were affected by Competitive Balance – Whitesburg Christian, Bayside Academy and St. James (up 1A/3A to 4A/5A) and UMS-Wright (6A down to 4A-5A).
