Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHEAST ALABAMA...MUCH OF SOUTH GEORGIA...AND PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, COFFEE, DALE, GENEVA, HENRY, AND HOUSTON. IN SOUTH GEORGIA, QUITMAN, RANDOLPH, TERRELL, LEE, WORTH, TURNER, BEN HILL, CLAY, CALHOUN, DOUGHERTY, TIFT, IRWIN, EARLY, BAKER, MITCHELL, BAKER, COLQUITT, COOK, BERRIEN, MILLER, SEMINOLE, DECATUR, GRADY, AND THOMAS. IN THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WALTON, HOLMES, JACKSON, AND WASHINGTON. * FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION STARTING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. OVER THIS TIME, STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WITH ISOLATED MAXIMUM AMOUNTS TO 8 INCHES IS EXPECTED. * WITH RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL IN FEBRUARY, AREA SOILS ARE SATURATED AND THE HEAVY RAINFALL RATES COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO RISES ON AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&