The inaugural Dothan Wolves girls basketball game was a winner Saturday night.
The Wolves, playing their first game after being formed by the recent consolidation of Northview and Dothan High Schools, used a swarming defense and a consistent running game to down Class 2A powerhouse Geneva County 46-34 at the Dothan gym.
The junior varsity girls team also earned a historic first win, beating Geneva County 26-20. There were no boys games. The Wolves’ varsity boys open their historic first season on Thursday at home against Opelika.
Dothan girls head coach DiShon Benjamin was elated at the opening win, which came against tradition-rich Geneva County, a program that reached the Class 2A state championship game in Birmingham in both 2015 and 2017 and was a regional finalist last season, one win from the state tournament.
“It was a team effort and a win against a quality opponent that has been to Birmingham several times,” Benjamin said on the floor seconds after the final horn. “That is a good way to start the Wolves program. I am as happy as I can be. I am ready to go celebrate with my girls.
“I am overjoyed. I am not going to lie. It was a long time coming (since last October’s decision to consolidate). We have worked real hard.”
The Wolves led from late in the second quarter onward and pulled away in the final quarter, outscoring the Lady Dawgs 10-2 in the last eight minutes.
One of the big keys was containing Geneva County 6-foot-4 junior standout and major college prospect Karoline Striplin in the second half. After scoring 13 first-half points, she had only six shot attempts and two points in the final two quarters with just two shot attempts in the final quarter.
“Coming out in the second half, we had to make adjustments as she was hurting us,” Benjamin said. “We went to a zone called a box-and-one where we put one of our better athletes on her. This is the only time your responsibility is to not let that person touch the ball. We had to take turns for people to do that.”
Benjamin said Naudia Bishop, Amiyah Rollins and Angel Townsend were the players assigned to Striplin in the second half.
Both teams struggled at the start with a Striplin basket giving Geneva County an early 2-0 lead.
Dothan got its first historic point on a free throw by KeKe Wilson with 6:04 to go in the first quarter. Alexis Hudgens added another free throw with 5:16 left and the first made basket in Wolves history came on a fastbreak layup by Townsend with 3:38 left in the period.
Townsend’s basket tied the game at 4-4, but Striplin hit a foul-line jumper and converted a fastbreak layup off a nice assist from Charlianna Boutwell to put Geneva County up 8-4 with 2:48 to go in the period.
Dothan, though, went on 10-3 run to end the period with a 14-11 advantage.
The Wolves pushed the lead to five on a Townsend basket to start the second period, but Geneva County, behind two Jordyn Alston baskets, one a 3-pointer, and three points from Striplin earned a 10-2 run for a 21-18 lead with 2:46 left before halftime.
The Wolves, though, dominated the final 90 seconds with an 8-2 run to seize a 26-23 halftime lead. Townsend, who had a game-high 17 points in the game, scored on a fastbreak layup, and Hudgens had two baskets, also off the fastbreak and Diamonique Blackmon finished the run with a basket.
Dothan opened up a 33-23 lead midway in the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Brianna Reese. Geneva County cut the margin to two late in the third quarter behind offensive putbacks by Striplin and Alston plus a 3-pointer and two free throws by Jaimy’e Thompson.
A long-range jumper by Dothan’s Jadalie Medeiros gave the Wolves a 36-32 lead going to the fourth quarter.
A fastbreak layup by Alston helped Geneva County close to within two at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Dawgs wouldn’t score in the final 5:24, missing their last 10 shots.
Dothan had its own struggles early in the final quarter, but pulled away in the final two minutes behind a putback by Townsend, a free-throw each from Townsend, Hudgens and two from Wilson plus a last-second basket by Townsend.
In addition to Townsend’s 17 points, Hudgens had 10 points for Dothan and Wilson followed with seven points. Rollins and Blackmon both added four points in the historic win, while Reese had three points and Medeiros two.
Striplin led Geneva County with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Alston had 10 points. Jayden Williams earned nine rebounds.
Dothan JV girls 26, Geneva County 20: Amara Menefee had 11 points and Monica Morrison five to lead Dothan’s win.
Damia Payne, Maci Strickland and Blake Miller all had six points each to lead Geneva County.
