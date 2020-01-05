EHS

Zach McFarland earned fifth place and Colby Clark ninth to highlight Enterprise’s participation this weekend at the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational.

As a team, Enterprise finished in 25th place out of 29 teams at the star-studded event that featured some of the top teams from Florida and Georgia in addition to Alabama.

McFarland, competing in the 115-pound weight class, went 5-2 at the event. He opened with three straight wins – a first-period over Marianna’s William Carrel, a 17-0 win over Benjamin Russell’s Lee Leonard and a 10-4 decision over Montgomery Catholic’s Ethan Ourso.

He then lost in the quarterfinals to Jackson Crawford of powerhouse Richmond Hill, Ga., on a first-period pin, but followed with an 8-2 win over Oak Mountain’s Kirk Smitherman. He lost in the third consolation round to McAdory’s Hudson Waldrop 7-0, but came back to win the fifth-place match over Huntsvile’s Bo Dothard on a third-period pin.

Clark, wrestling at 197 pounds, went 4-1, but lost in the third round to take him out of medal contention. He won his first match, beating Prattville’s Avery Johnson 8-5, and had a second-round bye before falling to Austin Cook of Live Oak (Fla.) 7-2.

In the consolation rounds, Clark pinned Oak Mountain’s Jacob Payne in the second period, Helena’s Chris Miller in the third period with just four seconds left and earned a 7-1 decision in the ninth-place match over Gardendale’s Jeremy Simpson.

Also for Enterprise, Kenneth Leib (147) went 3-4, Xavier Torres and Nathan Schmidt (both 154) both went 2-4 as did Dakotah Barber (287), while Samuel Mason (162) went 2-5 and Terrance Brown (134) 1-5. Layton Smith (108) and Ashley Mayse (115) both went 1-6 and Loriah Castro (134) went winless in five matches.

