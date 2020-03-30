Now that the NCCA Division I Council has approved an extra year of eligibility for spring-sports athletes who had their spring seasons shut down due to COVID-19, the ball now rests in the court of athletics directors and coaches across the country.
Under guidelines approved late Monday afternoon, schools can offer the same, less or no financial aid for the athletes that were affected by the shutdown. Thus, even if an athlete who was a senior wants to return for an extra year, it will be up to the individual schools to decide what funds may be available.
It will be a balancing act for colleges across the country to come up with the needed money, which is made more difficult by the lost revenue from the NCAA Basketball Tournament being canceled in addition to the spring sports coming to a screeching halt.
It would be expected that most coaches would want to bring back any senior player who would like to have the extra year, but that’s not a given. The NCAA did put in some provisions that should make the decision easier for baseball, which included roster limits being adjusted to fit returning athletes along with incoming freshmen.
It will pose some interesting scenarios, especially with teams having a heavy senior class this past season.
For example, the Troy baseball team had 11 seniors on its roster this season. Some will likely want to return; others will graduate and enter the work force.
It will be up to Troy athletics director Brent Jones and baseball coach Mark Smartt to decide how to handle each individual case of those players wanting the take advantage of the extra year of eligibility.
It should be noted schools can use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships of those taking advantage of the extra year in 2020-2021.
Earlier in the month, Smartt was asked by the Dothan Eagle his thoughts concerning the expected extra year of eligibility.
“I expect the NCAA to lay forth the ground rules that we’ll be able to play with,” Smartt said at the time. “Without having details and facts, every player who wants to return will be able to return here and we will make it work. If I have to deal with 47 players, by gosh we’ll figure it out.”
No doubt Smartt and Jones will do just that, but it may take some creative juggling.
The good news is that these seniors — and freshmen, sophomores and juniors for that matter that had their season come to an abrupt halt — will now get back some of what was lost.
Past rules limited student-athletes to four seasons of competition in a five-year period. The decision on Monday allows universities to self-apply waivers to restore one of those seasons of competition for those who had competed in this past spring season.
As for winter sports athletes — such as basketball seniors who were about to play in postseason tournaments but had that taken away — the NCAA declined to extend their eligibility.
I’m my opinion, it was the right move. The regular season had been completed in basketball and granting each senior throughout college basketball an extra year of play would have been a financial burden schools shouldn’t have to deal with.
The NCAA often gets slammed for its decisions, and many times deservingly so.
In this case, the NCAA leaders got it right.
Now the athletic directors and coaches will be tasked to do the same.
