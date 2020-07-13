There was no surprise announcement after Southeastern Conference athletic directors met on Monday with commissioner Greg Sankey in Birmingham.
A decision on the upcoming football season is still on hold until at least later this month.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve, and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said in a release from the SEC office following the meeting.
“In the coming weeks, we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”
The meeting was the first in-person gathering of the conference athletics directors since the abbreviated SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville in March. The athletics directors have met multiple times per week via videoconference since the stoppage of athletic competition in March due to the pandemic.
“We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead,” Sankey said. “The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting.”
According to the release, the athletic directors heard a report from members of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and discussed issues relevant to the current pre-season calendar and the approaching fall seasons of competition, including an update on current COVID-19 testing procedures.
Among the topics discussed was game management best practices for ensuring a healthy environment at athletics events for student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff and fans.
