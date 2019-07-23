Enterprise’s Emilia Smith fired a second-straight 79 Tuesday at the 71st U.S. Girls Junior Championship at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point, Wis., to finish with a 158 total for the two days of stroke play.
The 158 missed the cut to advance to today’s match play round. The top 64 golfers and ties (75 in all) advanced with the cut at 150.
Smith, a rising senior at Enterprise High School, began her round Tuesday on the back nine and a solid start at even par through the first five holes. She balanced a bogey on the opening hole with a birdie on the 14th hole and earning pars on the other three holes.
However, she ran into problems on 15-17 with a bogey on each of the three holes before finishing the back nine with a par to make the turn at 38.
The front nine, though, was problematic for her as she had six bogeys over the nine holes, including the first four. She did earn a birdie on her second to last hole.
