Blayne Barber is back among familiar surroundings this week at the Dothan Country Club as he takes part in the Dothan Pro-Am Classic on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.
Being crowned the Press Thornton Future Masters overall champion on this golf course in 2006 was the highlight of his junior golf career before starring at Auburn University and later advancing into the world of professional golf.
“This is a really special place for me, for multiple reasons,” Barber said. “The Future Masters was my favorite tournament growing up. It’s only like three hours from Lake City, Fla., where I’m from. It was just a great, well-run tournament.
“It was kind of a launching pad for my college recruiting and an opportunity to play Division I golf. So it was special to me before, and it was a big milestone in my junior golf career when I won in 2006.”
Dothan has become almost like a second home for Barber, who now resides in Auburn with his wife, Morgan, a native of Dothan, and their three children.
“I didn’t know her all the years I played the Future Masters,” Barber said. “We met at Auburn. Her family lives like 10 minutes down the road, so now it’s sort of another home for me.
“The people here at the Dothan Country Club have been great. They let me come out here and play and practice whenever I want when I’m in town. I have stayed in touch with a lot of the members.”
Barber made it to golf’s pinnacle — the PGA Tour — and played four full seasons before losing his full-status card in 2018. He played on the Korn Ferry Tour, a step below the PGA, in 2019 and competed in three of the first six events on that circuit this year before COVID-19 halted play.
It was during a few rocky years on the PGA Tour that would change Barber’s direction in life.
“One of the best things professionally for me was actually losing my PGA Tour card in 2018, because I feel like it reset a lot of priorities and shifted my perspective,” Barber said. “A lot of it for me was I made golf too important; put way too much pressure on myself.
“It just became sort of the object of my worship and I kind of lost sight of where my true love lies. Some of the worst golf I’ve played has been some of the best personal growth and development that I’ve had.
“From the beginning of 2018 until now has been the biggest transition in me just becoming a better man and my heart being renewed in a lot of ways.
“The results have been pretty abysmal for the most part outside of a few weeks, but the way that my mind has changed and my mental game is better and my heart is in a better place.”
He attributes his faith to getting back on the right path.
“My belief in a God who has created us in salvation that comes through His son is the driving force behind my world view,” Barber said. “For a long time, golf was pushing out all the space of the other things in my life.
“Then when I lost my PGA Tour card and I had to go back to second stage Q-School, it just enabled an ability to see that where my hope lies is not in my performance, and it’s not in how I play. I needed for it to be taken from me to wake up and see that.
“Like me coming out and playing at the Dothan Country Club this week is about the most excited I’ve been about playing for a while because I love competing and playing. I lost sight of that for a while and it took me into some bad places.
“But I’m thankful for that struggle and I’ve come out on the other side with a greater appreciation of being able to play golf professionally and all that golf has afforded me.”
Barber is in a field of more than 30 golfers this week trying to groom their skills on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour before the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Champions Tour resume this summer after being shut down from the coronavirus epidemic.
“I took five weeks off, took time with the family and worked out,” Barber said of the past few months. “I know it’s been a terrible time for a lot of people, but it enabled me to kind of shut things off and be at home.
“The last five to six weeks I started playing casually and the last two to three weeks I’ve been back in full work mode. I’m playing this as a warm up and then we get going in three weeks.
“The timing is good and I love this place. That’s why I signed up.”
The first of three rounds in the Dothan Pro-Am Classic began on Wednesday. Check on www.emeraldcoasttour.com for daily results.
