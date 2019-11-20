Fan favorite “Bullet” Bob Armstrong has danced his way into the wrestling ring in Dothan on many occasions to battle the top talents in the industry.
On Saturday night, he’ll be back in the Circle City, but instead of trading blows against an opponent, he’ll be trading stories with those in attendance.
A Tribute to Bob Armstrong will be held at Center Stage on Hwy. 231 South beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a meet and greet for the fans. It will be followed by an interview session with Armstrong led by popular wrestling commentator Charlie Platt in the Yellow Rose Theater.
Tickets are $30 per person, or $50 for two, and can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com or at the door on Saturday.
“We want to let folks around here come out and show the appreciation he deserves for 60-plus years of entertainment in an industry,” Platt said. “Everybody gets the same type of treatment. It’s just going to be a good mix and mingle type of situation.”
Armstrong, who turned 80 in October, continues to make appearances at local wrestling cards throughout the south.
“He entertained hundreds of thousands of people for years and years,” Platt said.
Ron Fuller, a legendary wrestler and later a promoter in this area and throughout the southeast, will also be a big part of the program.
“He’s not only been Ron’s foe in the ring, but his business partner for many, many years,” Platt said of Armstrong. “This is a family affair that everyone is welcomed to come be a part of.”
Platt and others have assembled videos from Armstrong performing over the years that will be shown Saturday night.
“We have picked out some of the ones where Bob has been the heel (villain) against Ron, and Ron won’t take him as a partner and finally he comes and saves the day on TV – yeah, a lot of the old matches,” Platt said.
“The audience is going to have just as much a part of it as we do. At different parts, we’re going to let the audience ask questions and nothing is off limits.”
Many wrestling stars from the past will be sending in video messages about Armstrong.
“It’s amazing the number of guys that love Bob,” Platt said. “He was one of the exceptions to the rule. There were some guys that didn’t like him in the business, but there was not very many.”
The stories may go well into the night.
“We’re putting no time limit on it,” Platt said. “The folks at Center Stage are honored to host something like this for a legend like Bob.”
