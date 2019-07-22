OZARK --- Ozark’s 15U baseball team had its offense in high gear during Monday afternoon’s AAU National Championship baseball t ournament game against the Dothan Dragons 14U team at Eagle Stadium. A little help from Dothan pitching, especially late, didn’t hurt Ozark either.
Behind a 12-hit attack, eight walks and three hit batters, Ozark rolled to a 16-3 five-inning win in opening-round bracket play of the 15U division.
The win pushed Ozark into a semifinal match-up later Monday against the top seed Wiregrass Cardinals, a game it lost 17-6.
The Cardinals, with the win, advanced to the championship on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Ozark plays an elimination game Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. against the Dragons. Both games are at Eagle Stadium.
In Monday’s game against the Dragons, Ozark scored in three of the four innings it batted, scoring three in the first and four in the second before busting it wide open with a nine-run fourth to separate from a 7-3 advantage. Overall, Ozark had 26 batters reach base with a couple of errors also in the mix and had nine or more batters step to the plate in three of the four innings.
After starting pitcher Brody Walker retired the Dragons in order in the top of the first, aided by a nice diving stop and run to the bag by first baseman Blyne McDaniel, Ozark began its offensive assault.
The first four hitters reached base, pushing three runs across. Walker earned an infield single. McDaniel followed with a double to the right-center field gap on a hit-and-run play and Walker raced around to score on the hit for a quick 1-0 lead.
Jackson Chancey reached when his high bouncing ground ball was unplayable by the shortstop. He stole second, putting runners at second and third, and J.D. Dasinger singled up the middle just outside the reach of the second baseman to bring in both runners.
The Dragons struck back in the top of the second to cut the gap to 3-1.
Luke Nelson reached on a one-out walk. On a hit-and-run grounder to third by Gavin Mayo, he advanced over to third. On the first pitch to Blake Wynn, Nelson came racing home to score on a wild pitch.
A couple of pitches later, Wynn singled. He eventually moved to third off a stolen base and a passed ball, but was left stranded there following a ground out.
Ozark padded its lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs off four hits, a hit batter, a walk and a wild pitch -- doing all the damage after two outs.
McDaniel got it started with an opposite field single to left before Chancey doubled past the bag at third, putting runners at second and third. Dasinger then delivered an opposite field two-run double to left, giving him four RBIs in his first two at-bats.
Ian Senn was hit by a pitch and Devin Bryant walked to load the bases. Grant Horne earned an infield single off a slow grounder that the second baseman and first baseman converged on, leaving nobody at first to cover the bag. The hit drove in Dasinger. Senn scored the inning’s final run on a wild pitch.
Ozark put two on in the third off a walk to Walker and hit batter to Chancey, but a ground out ended the threat.
The Dragons then breathed some fire in the top of the fourth, making things interesting for a few minutes.
CJ Wilkerson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and stole second base. Cole Dykes then blooped a single down the right-field line, driving in Wilkerson. Will Hanners doubled over the leftfielder, putting runners at second and third and Nelson followed with a RBI single to score Dykes.
Suddenly it was 7-3 and the Dragons had runners at second and third after Nelson advanced to second on the throw home. However, Ozark’s Walker got of the jam without any more damage.
Mayo hit a soft dribbler to the right of the mound that Walker fielded and fired home to catcher Horne, who tagged out Hanners for the first out. Walker then got Wynn to fly out to the first baseman McDaniel in foul territory right off the bag and a strikeout of Bryson Howard.
Ozark then put it away with a nine-run fourth inning, sending 14 batters to the plate. The inning featured five hits, five walks and an error.
Senn singled, Bryant reached on an error and Horne walked to load the bases before Paxton Steed slapped a two-run single. A long single to left by Tanner Johnston re-loaded the bases and consecutive walks to Lawson Leger, Walker and McDaniel all forced in a run, making it 12-3.
Chancey earned a RBI single and after a fly out, a bases loaded walk to Senn forced in another run. Bryant grounded out into a force out at second base, but McDaniel scored, and a Horne RBI single made it 16-3.
The Dragons put a runner on with one out in the fifth, but Cohen Pritchett, who entered in relief that inning, retired the final two batters to end the game.
Eight of the 10 Ozark hitters had a hit and nine drove in at least one run. Chancey was 3-for-3 with a RBI, while Dasinger, McDaniel and Horne all had two hits to lead the attack with Dasinger driving in four runs and McDaniel and Horne two each. Steed drove in two runs.
Walker picked up the pitching win, working four innings. He struck out three and allowed three runs (all earned) and four hits. He walked one and hit one batter.
Four players had one hit each for the Dragons – Dykes, Hanners, Nelson and Wynn.
16U/17U Tournament
Monday Results
>> Ozark Baseball 10, D65 NLB Orlando 0
>> Enterprise Baseball 6, GATA Wolfpack 2
>> Dothan Dragons 16U 8, Enterprise Baseball 5
>> Ozark Baseball 3, Wiregrass Cardinals 2
Tuesday’s Schedule
Losers’ bracket
Eagle Stadium
>> GATA Wolfpack vs. Wiregrass Cardinals, 8 a.m.
Northcutt Field
>> D65 NLB Orlando vs. Enterprise Baseball, 12:30 p.m.
Winners’ bracket
Semifinals
Eagle Stadium
>> Ozark Baseball vs. Dothan Dragons 16U, 12:30 p.m.
18U-19U
Monday results
>> North Florida Black Sox White 14, D65 NLB Orlando 5
>> North Florida Black Sox Gray 4, Wiregrass Cardinals 3
>> North Florida Black Sox White 7, LA Warriors 1
Tuesday’s Schedule
At Northcutt Field
>> D65 NLB Orlando vs. Wiregrass Cardinals, 8 a.m.
Winners’ bracket
Semifinals
At Northcutt Field
>> North Florida Black Sox White vs. North Florida Black Sox Gray, 10:15 a.m.
