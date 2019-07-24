Ozark will be in familiar surroundings as it plays for the AAU 16/17U National Championship tournament title Thursday morning at its home field of Eagle Stadium.
On Wednesday, Ozark defeated the Dothan Dragons 16U 9-3 at Northcutt Field in the completion of a rain-delayed game that began on Tuesday at Eagle Stadium. Ozark remains the lone unbeaten team in the tournament and will play the Dragons in a rematch for the championship Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Dragons rebounded from the morning loss and defeated the Wiregrass Cardinals 17U on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the championship game. In the game before, the Cardinals eliminated Enterprise 11-7.
Since Ozark is unbeaten, Dothan would have to win twice on Thursday to claim the championship.
This is the same Ozark team which will leave on Friday morning for Sterlington, La., to play in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series. Ozark won the state title two weeks ago at Eagle Stadium by beating Enterprise 4-3.
Ozark coach David Heath believes the AAU tournament has been the perfect way to prepare for the Dixie World Series.
“It was super because of the fact we won the state two weeks ago and if we hadn’t of played in this, we wouldn’t have had anybody to play and they would have been stagnant for two weeks,” Heath said. “By keeping them playing, I think it enhances their opportunity.”
Ozark took a 1-0 lead into Wednesday’s game against Dothan thanks to a home run by Harrison Gray in the first inning on Tuesday before heavy rains after two innings postponed the game until Wednesday morning and the game site was switched to Northcutt Field in Dothan.
When play resumed, Ozark added to its lead in the top of the third when Darryl Lee singled in Carson Brannon to make it 2-0.
The Dragons responded to take the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning when Tanner Raybon doubled over the center fielder’s head to bring in Theron Hawkins, who led off the inning with a single and advanced to second when Tyson Kirkland beat out a bunt.
Dothan took the lead when Reigh Jordan singled into right field to score Raybon and Kirkland to put the Dragons up 3-2.
But Ozark would take back the lead for good in the top of the fourth with four runs.
An infield hit by Grant Odom, a single by Max Burgreen and a walk to Levi Sikes loaded the bases with one out. Brannon was then hit by a pitch to bring in a run and tie it at 3-3.
With Abe Chancellor at the plate, an attempt to pick off Burgreen at third failed and Burgreen was able to dash home and score to make it 4-3. Two batters later, Lee walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-3 and Bailey Sparrow followed with an RBI single to make it 6-3.
Ozark padded its lead with three more runs in the fifth as Burgreen and Sikes both scored on wild pitches and Lee singled in Chancellor to make it 9-3.
Holt Steed pitched the complete game victory. He allowed eight hits and struck out seven.
“I’ve still got pitching left,” Heath said of the championship game. “We leave on Friday to play in the Dixie World Series, so I’ve had to work around my pitching a little bit. I’ve had to pitch some of my guys early and I’m not going to have them at the end because I’ve got to have them ready for the weekend over there (Louisiana). But it’s worked out pretty well.”
Dothan Dragons 16U 15, Wiregrass Cardinals 17U 3: Hawkins led off the game with a triple and the Dragons scored nine runs in the first inning to jump out to a big lead in the game played at Northcutt Field in Dothan.
Tanner Taylor and Kirkland each had three hits each for Dothan, while Raybon, Taylor and Kirkland each had three RBIs. Anthony Anderson had two hits and two RBIs.
Taylor scattered two hits in pitching a complete game for the victory.
Dothan improves to 21-9 on the season going into the title game against Ozark.
18/19U Tournament: The L.B. Warriors of Baton Rouge, La., won twice on Wednesday at Eagle Stadium to earn a berth in the championship game against the North Florida Black Sox (White) on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Northcutt Field in Dothan.
The Warriors eliminated the Wiregrass Cardinals 9-1 and then defeated the North Florida Black Sox (Gray) 8-4 to advance to the title game.
