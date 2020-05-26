TALLADEGA – Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated’s banner brand – YellaWood brand pressure treated pine – will be the title sponsor of the fall NASCAR Cup Series playoff race held at historic Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s biggest and most competitive track.
Currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 4, less than 200 miles from Great Southern Wood’s headquarters in Abbeville, the YellaWood 500 will be a celebration the whole state – and both industries – can get behind.
“We are excited to kick off our 50th anniversary celebrations with this NASCAR partnership,” said founder and CEO Jimmy Rane.
“We’re honored to join in the great legacy at Talladega as we recognize our own milestone journey as a company. This is a chance to share our vision and our YellaWood brand products during a highly competitive and high profile event.”
“We are thrilled to welcome a fellow Alabama company – Great Southern Wood – and its YellaWood brand to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” said Brian Crichton, President of the track which celebrated its first 50 years in 2019.
“It’s two iconic brands in our state coming together to create an authentic connection that fans, employees and customers will rally behind. The 3- and 4-wide racing at 200 mph on the high banks for Talladega is like no other, and we look forward to the YellaWood 500.”
Branding elements for the YellaWood brand will include signage, social and digital media, radio, broadcast and others, all of which will be retained for both this year and the 2021 races at the 2.66-mile venue. Additional partnership assets will be featured at Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.
“We’re looking forward to evolving the For Five-Star Backyards campaign with incorporation into the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Chief Marketing Officer James Riley. “The NASCAR partnership is the perfect time to engage as the sport continues on an upswing with millions of fans. We are proud to share the legacy of the Great Southern Wood brand with them.”
Race cars competing in the YellaWood 500 are scheduled to hit Talladega’s 33-degree high banks for the weekend on Friday, Oct. 2, with practice sessions.
The starting lineup for the will be set on Saturday, Oct. 3 during Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying (also on Saturday will be the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race) before taking the green flag for the 188-lap YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Ryan Blaney won last year’s fall NASCAR Cup event at ’Dega.
This year Great Southern Wood Preserving will pay homage to its employees, dealers, contractors and homeowners as it celebrates its 50th year in business.
