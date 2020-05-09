Abbeville native Adam Richardson can see the Charlotte Motor Speedway from his home in Concord, N.C., which is just down the road from his workplace of Roush Fenway Racing.
“My cousin took me to my first race in 1998 in Atlanta and I was immediately hooked,” Richardson said. “I decided that one day I wanted to work on a race team and I wanted to work for Jack Roush.”
Dreams do sometimes come true.
“Honestly every opportunity in my life has just presented itself, and I was just ready for that opportunity,” Richardson said.
Richardson has worked for Jack Roush, the CEO and co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing, and his team since January of 2013 as an engineer, but has worn other hats in the organization as well.
His journey of being involved in NASCAR – the major circuit of professional stock car racing – began oddly enough at the family logging company while he was a student at Abbeville High School in the late 1990s.
“Like a lot of teenagers, I was trying to find something I could identify with,” Richardson said. “I was involved in the marching band for my freshman year. My sophomore year I was on the football team.
“My dad (Sam Richardson) in the 1970s was a star football player at Abbeville High School and I decided to give it a shot. I wanted to make him proud, but honestly, it just wasn’t working out for me.
“I tried out for the baseball team the following spring and was 15 years old. I didn’t make the cut for the baseball team, so I was looking for something to do.”
It was then Richardson began working for his cousin, Darrell Watford, at Watford Logging Company, now known as Abbeville Milling, Inc.
It would change the course of his life.
“He (Watford) gave me a job when I was 16 working in the shop with some of the heavy equipment, doing maintenance on the trucks and trailers – changing the oil, doing brakes,” Richardson said.
Racing wasn’t on his radar at that point.
“I didn’t really grow up watching NASACAR,” Richardson said. “We weren’t into that sort of thing other than me and my brother riding go-karts or motorbikes around the backyard.”
A trip to the Atlanta Motor Speedway changed all of that. Richardson quickly developed a love for the fast-paced action of the sport and took a liking to the Roush and his racing team.
“He was highly technical and had an engineering perspective on his teams,” Richardson said. “At that time, he had Mark Martin and Jeff Burton. I just kind of became of fan of Jack and his team.”
Not long after, Richardson was offered a chance to buy a mini stock car from someone in Barbour County.
“There was a guy who I was working with in Darrell’s shop and he said, ‘Hey, I know somebody that will sell you a race car up around Texasville.’” Richardson remembers. “They had a little dirt track car and I had saved up enough money working for Darrell and learned a little bit about being a mechanic, but I had no idea about how to work on a race car back then.”
Richardson would purchase a 4-cylinder Mustang, fix it up and eventually began racing at the East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City.
“Darrell was probably an investor in my career at that time because he let me use a lot of his resources – tools, equipment and trailers and things to drag the car up and down the road,” Richardson said. “With his technical experience, he really helped us fix it up to where we could go racing.”
It was an eye-opening experience.
“I think the first time I ever went to a dirt track was when I rode it,” Richardson said. “I struggled and I’ll be the first to admit I’m not a star driver at all. It was just something to do, you know? It kept me busy and it kept me out of trouble. So that’s what I focused on my junior and senior years in high school.”
After graduation, Richardson would attend Wallace College in Dothan for two years and continue to race some in Phenix City and at a dirt track located in Cottonwood. His best friend, Kyle Dansby, and Dansby’s father, Aaron, helped him with racing during that time period.
It was when he began attending Auburn University two years later aspiring to earn a degree in mechanical engineering that Richardson was really groomed into what would eventually become his career.
“At Auburn there is a collegiate team called Formula SAE (society of automotive engineers),” Richardson said. “It’s an extra-curricular activity funded by the university.
“It was an extremely important part of my career because I didn’t really know a whole lot at that time. There were guys who came from all over the country that had a lot of experience. I learned how to design and build a vehicle from scratch.
“I would say working for Darrell as a teenager was one step up the ladder, and then going to Auburn and working with the Formula team was the next step. I worked with them for a semester and then I wanted to intern and get some real world experience.”
The “real-world” experience would come during two internships with BMW Corporation in Greenville, S.C., before returning to Auburn and earning his degree in 2006.
“After that I was sort of in panic mode because you’re graduating college and you don’t really know what’s coming up next,” Richardson said.
As he was getting set to graduate, Richardson was offered a job to work at the Honda Assembly Plant in Lincoln, which is ironically just up the road from the Talladega International Motor Speedway.
“I learned a lot about robotics and manufacturing,” Richardson said. “While I was doing that I stayed involved in motorsports going to the dirt track across street from the speedway.
“I wasn’t driving at that point because I didn’t have the means to have a car or a garage of the resources to do it, but I knew some guys that did race and they had some dirt track cars.”
Richardson began helping Ted Lackey, a local driver who was well-known at the Talladega Short Track. Richardson would help provide data and analysis on the car to help improve performance.
“After working manufacturing for five years, I was really itching to get back into racing,” Richardson said. “As good of an opportunity that it was (Honda), it was very, very stressful with a manufacturing plant that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was a great job, but it was a tough job.”
After five years at Honda, Richardson was offered a job with Faurecia Interior Systems in Tuscaloosa, which built and manufactured seats and other items for Mercedes-Benz being produced at a plant in Tuscaloosa County.
It was while working there in late 2012 that Adam got his big break when a friend called and told him about an opening at Roush Fenway Racing.
“They needed someone who knew about motorsports and knew about cars and were able to write reports and perform analysis,” Richardson said. “I fit exactly what they needed and I was interviewed and hired on in January of 2013.”
Once arriving at the shop in Concord, Richardson was a bit star struck.
“I guess it was like being a fanatic the first couple of months I was up there, because it was absolutely like living a dream,” Richardson said. “I was working for Bob Osborne directly at that time, who had been Carl Edwards’ crew chief and they had almost won the championship in 2011.
“So I was in complete awe, really. I was amazed that this opportunity presented itself and this exact role they were looking for. It was like I was molded to this role.”
Richardson’s role has been varied with the race team. At one point he was the lead engineer for Xfinity Series racer Ryan Reed and has served as a second engineer for popular NASCAR driver Ryan Newman.
It’s the work behind the scenes back at the shop that often is the different in success or failure on the track.
“The casual race fan wouldn’t really know what goes into getting to the race track every weekend,” Richardson said. “We focus on every minor detail of the race car and the race track that we’re going to and look for ways to evaluate each detail and find a way to be more competitive in that area.
“The big thing right now is the simulation tool. It’s really the core resource for the race engineer and the racing work group. In the simulation, you build a virtual car from actual components that they measure and run a virtual lap around any race track that we go to.
“We’re constantly updating the virtual model and the virtual tracks and make sure their accuracy and to make sure the information that is being generated from this tool is going to help you win races.”
While Richardson rarely travels with the team, he did spend the second half of last season at the tracks as part of Newman’s crew in the pit.
“There was some personnel moved around and they needed someone to fill on Newman’s team as a shock specialist,” Richardson said. “That was something I wanted to do to gain more experience, so I jumped at it.
“During the race I was on the pit box with the team, monitoring the race and the race strategy to help them out. And then when we would pit, I would hold the pit sign that Newman would hit when he comes over to his box.
“Then I would put the pit sign down and go catch the tires when they came off the car. If one person doesn’t do their job, you can receive a pit penalty. Like if the tire rolls to me and I didn’t catch it and it rolls back out, we would get a penalty and lose track position.”
Richardson said it’s an adrenalin rush to be part of the pit crew.
“The first couple of times you are nervous about getting it right, but after that, it becomes second nature,” Richardson said. “Once you get involved and are in the middle of it, you don’t think about it anymore. You know what you have to do and you do it, and it’s over in a matter of seconds.”
NASCAR is scheduled to resume its season in Darlington, S.C., on May 17. Richardson said during the stoppage due to COVID-19, team members have continued to prepare for the restart.
“We are all ready to go,” Richardson said. “We haven’t stopped working. We’re months ahead.”
It's been a busy and exciting time in the Richardson household as well. He and his wife, Angie, have a son, Riley, who is eight months old.
Richardson is thankful for it all and often takes time to reflect on the steps that got him to this point.
"Yes, I look around and take a moment to take it in and really appreciate the opportunity I have and what a blessing it’s been," Richardson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.