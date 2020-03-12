Alabama Community College athletics has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus.
Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) announced all regular season sports activity will be suspended beginning Friday at least through March 30.
ACCC Commissioner Dean Myrick issued the following memo to all junior college athletic directors:
“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC), with unanimous support from the ACCC Executive Committee, announces the suspension of all regular season competition for all teams, effective Friday, March 13 through March 30. This time will allow everyone to take a deep breath while we assess the current situation and plan accordingly. You will be kept updated through this time as we navigate through unchartered waters.”
Myrick has since told the Dothan Eagle this was not a very difficult decision.
“We had already postponed all out-of-state games this morning, so the decision was easy,” the commissioner said. “A lot of games were already lost because teams couldn’t travel and couldn’t play teams here.”
Myrick also mentioned there are other concerns outside of resuming play.
“For one, there is the eligibility factor. We don’t want to burn a kid’s eligibility by just getting back on the field. There is the 60 percent rule, which means a kid can’t play in more than 60 percent of a team’s games in order to qualify for hardship and get another year of eligibility. I’m sure the NCAA will work with us on stuff like this, but we’ve still got to figure it out.”
The two week hiatus will also allow athletics to figure out what to do based on whether or not the community colleges remain open.
“I know a lot of the colleges in the state have already shut down,” Myrick said. “As far as I know, no decisions have been made about junior colleges. But if schools do close, we’ve got to figure out what impact that will have on athletics. Hopefully things will have calmed down in two weeks and we will have some clear guidance.”
“This is bigger than athletics right now,” said Dr. Ryan Spry, the Director of Student and Campus Activities at Wallace, whose duties include athletics. “Our biggest concern is the safety of our students. So from a conference standpoint, this was absolutely the right call to make.”
From an academic standpoint and the possibility of Wallace staying open or closing, Spry said, “I can’t speak to that right now. We will get our directions from the Board. But we hope to know more Friday or early next week.”
As to whether or not teams would still be able to practice during this downtime, Spry said and Myrick later confirmed that it was up to each individual school. Wallace has not made that determination.
When reached around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Wallace softball coach David Russo said he had just found out.
“I’m really disappointed because we were preparing for the beginning of conference play,” Russo said. “But the number one thing we have got to do is look out for the safety of the players.
“I haven’t even had a chance to tell our players yet. We were going to practice at 4 o’clock. We were going to be on the road at Southern Union tomorrow to play our last tune-up game before conference begins. I know the girls are going to be very disappointed.”
Meanwhile, the Wallace baseball team was on the road at Bishop State in Mobile when the news broke.
Reached on the bus after his team’s sweep of Bishop, baseball coach and athletic director Mackey Sasser said, “We take our direction from the state. But the most important thing is we’ve got to look out for the safety of our student athletes. I don’t know a lot more right now, but hopefully we will get things worked out soon.”
The Govs were scheduled to play the back half of their doubleheader against Bishop State this Saturday at home. That doubleheader will be the first games postponed for the team.
“If things have calmed down in two weeks, we will have lost only two conference series,” Myrick said. “Hopefully, we would be able to make up those two series during the season.”
