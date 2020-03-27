The Alabama State Games are still scheduled to be held in the Wiregrass this summer, but the dates have changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Originally slated for June 12-14, the Olympic-style games which annually attract athletes from throughout the state to compete in more than 25 sports has been rescheduled for the weekend of July 31-Aug. 2.
The regional event is hosted by the cities of Dothan, Ozark and Enterprise, and Houston, Dale and Coffee counties.
Alabama State Games president and CEO Ron Creel and vice president Dean Kelly have been in conversation with city and county leaders the past few weeks concerning the move as the coronavirus situation worsened. A conference call was held Friday morning and the new dates were set.
“The consensus was that we needed to move the games, and if we were going to do it, don’t put out one date and have to change it,” Kelly said. “That’s the last available date because schools start up and there’s so much involvement with the venues. I think that’s probably as late as we can go.”
Creel said there was no consideration of canceling the event, though he acknowledges if the COVID-19 situation is still serious when the revised dates roll around the games won’t be held.
“We would never do that unless it was a situation that it was just obvious there were no other options,” Creel said. “We never really talked about canceling it. It was just about finding another weekend.
“We would not go into the school year. If it wasn’t for this weekend (July 31-Aug. 2), we would not have the games this year.”
Aaron McCreight, president of Visit Dothan, worked with the leaders in establishing the new dates.
“I would preface everything by this is what we’re hopeful for today,” McCreight said. “With news that we have at this time, we feel like that is a reasonable date.
“That, of course, could change next week, it could change next month. But as of today, that felt like a reasonable time frame to hopefully get beyond this virus and get back to whatever the new normal looks like when we get there.”
Should the games go on as planned, it would be a huge revenue boost for the Wiregrass as thousands of athletes and their families are expected to attend.
“Now more than ever from a sports tourism standpoint, we want these games to happen,” McCreight said. “It would be a huge positive impact to this community and the entire Wiregrass if we are able to still have these games on those dates.”
The games were held in the Wiregrass from 2015-2017 before going to Huntsville for two years. Birmingham was selected to host the event this summer, but when some logistics couldn’t be worked out, Creel began searching for a new site and announced in February the event was returning to the Wiregrass.
Kelly said those involved in the area have worked hard to make the adjustments necessary.
“They’ve gone the extra 10 miles – everyone from all three Leisure Services offices in Dothan, Ozark and Enterprise have just bent over backwards to help us and been very cooperative in all of this,” Kelly said. “We want to say our appreciation to all three mayors and all three county commission chairmen, because they’ve worked with us.
“It’s a whole lot easier when you have people trying to help you. Visit Dothan has really worked with us as well.”
Kelly said it’s hoped online registration for the athletes will be available by the middle of April but no later than May 1.
Creel said while it’s been challenging to switch things around, he realizes it’s part of running a big event.
“When you put on an event that’s got thousands and thousands of people involved, there’s always situations that come up – some more serious than others,” Creel said. “You have to deal with them one on one. When you look at it as a normal routine of business, right now we do have another weekend.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure this happens.”
